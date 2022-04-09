Newswise — A review of studies exploring changes in alcohol use during the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed an increase in problematic alcohol use in some countries. Overall, the pandemic’s impact on drinking was mixed, and likely dependent on multiple factors including the local social distancing and alcohol-specific policies in force. Although several countries, including the US, have previously reported higher alcohol sales during the pandemic, synthesized information on the impact on alcohol consumption was lacking. Factors potentially linked to greater pandemic drinking include social isolation, anxiety and depression, blurring of work and leisure hours, loss of employment, and the shift from in-premise to home-based drinking. However, for some people, the same factors may have prompted a reduction in drinking. Alcohol-related policies, as well as lockdown restrictions, varied around the world. In certain countries, such as South Africa, alcohol sales were temporarily banned, whereas in parts of North America some businesses gained permission to offer alcohol collections or home deliveries, potentially facilitating access to alcohol. In the new analysis, reported in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, researchers from Canada, the US, and Germany performed a systematic search for published studies (to June 2021) that examined changes in alcohol use during the pandemic, and summarized their findings.

The research team identified 25 studies of the COVID-19 pandemic that met their inclusion criteria, and that together included data from over a quarter of a million people. Six of these studies − population-representative cohort studies with at least two independent measurement time points – were the focus of the analysis. These studies, four of which were published in 2020 and two in 2021, were from four high-income countries: Australia, Spain, the US, and the UK.

In Australia, study findings included reductions in total alcohol consumption, in average number of drinks per drinking occasion, and in binge drinking. Changes in Spain included reductions in binge drinking and alcohol problems. In the US, an increase in drinking frequency was reported. Studies in the UK revealed increased rates of frequent and problematic drinking. In all four countries, although on-premise retailers (restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs) closed from March until May or early June 2020 (July for the UK), they were permitted to sell alcohol for off-site consumption. In Australia, an additional alcohol-specific policy restricted the amount of alcohol that could be purchased in one transaction.

Other identified studies (cross-sectional studies and non-population representative cohort studies) were from Asia, Europe, North America, and the Oceania region. Notable findings included a study in 21 European countries showing a reduction in drinking frequency and consumption, and a study in the US showing a significant increase in the number of people engaging in weekly binge drinking. Among 18 survey studies, nine reported significant reductions in consumption, five reported significant increases, and four reported no significant change.

Overall, the findings indicate that the impact on alcohol use of the pandemic and its policies − including social distancing and alcohol-specific policies − is variable and dependent on multiple factors. The cohort studies from the first year of the pandemic suggest that although alcohol use may have decreased in some countries, problematic consumption increased in others. The data highlight the need for improved preventive strategies for problem drinking. It will also be important to collect comprehensive population-level data on alcohol consumption among different socio-demographic groups, to better understand the ongoing impact of the pandemic and to guide current and future policy responses across different countries. In particular, there is a need for high-quality studies from low and middle income countries, in which most of the world’s population resides.

Changes in alcohol use during the COVID-19 pandemic and previous pandemics: A systematic review. I. Sohi*, B. R. Chrystoja*, J. Rehm, S, Wells, M. Monteiro, S. Ali, K. Shield (pages xxx) *Shared first authorship.

