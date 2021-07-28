Coronavirus News Source

Cedars-Sinai

How to Talk With People Who Are Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

As COVID-19 Cases Rise in Los Angeles and Across the US, Experts Discuss How to Best Address Vaccination Hesitancy
28-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT, by Cedars-Sinai contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Los Angeles (July 28, 2021)  --She delayed because she had been working from home and wasn't going out too much, she said. And yes, she also was nervous about side effects.

“I was hesitant at first to get the vaccine," Reeves-Flores said. "But now I’m back to work and am out more."

She was one of dozens who attended one of Cedars-Sinai’s recent pop-up vaccine clinics in south Los Angeles. And once she changed her mind and got the shot, the Hawthorne resident said that she—like many other clinic attendees—felt a sense of peace.

“I’m relieved to have the vaccine because I have asthma," Reeves-Flores said. "Now I feel more protected.”

With COVID-19 cases spiking around the country as the Delta variant spreads, it's more critical than ever to get vaccinated. In Los Angeles, new cases have surged twentyfold in a month to more than 2,500 a day in recent weeks.

At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, most new COVID-19 patients are younger—ages 20-40—and unvaccinated. Emergency Department staff are seeing about 10-15 patients a day with COVID-19 symptoms, a sharp increase from the one or two cases they saw only a month ago.

"Everyone should be getting a vaccine," urged Sam Torbati, MD, co-chair and medical director of the Ruth and Harry Roman Emergency Department at Cedars-Sinai. "It's safe, it's effective. It's a responsibility that everybody has to themselves, their family members, and to their community, not to become the next spreader of this highly contagious virus."

So what's the best way to speak with someone who has resisted public health experts' message to get vaccinated?

The Newsroom spoke with Itai Danovitch, MD, chair of Cedars-Sinai’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences, for guidance on how to tackle this challenging topic.

Understand why someone is hesitant

The best approach to discussing vaccine hesitancy depends on the underlying concern that's keeping someone from getting a shot, Danovitch said. For example, people who mistrust information from traditional media sources may be better persuaded by a trusted physician or a spiritual leader.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to persuading because there are a variety of reasons why someone may be hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Some people may think the threat of illness doesn't apply to them," Danovitch said. "Other people may be frightened about perceived risks of vaccination. Some people may have personal values that lead them to avoid accepting any so-called 'unnatural' interventions. Others may be skeptical or suspicious of the information they're receiving from authoritative sources."

How to speak with the hesitant

Regardless of the specific concern, Danovitch said there are three strategies to always keep in mind when trying to persuade a hesitant individual to get vaccinated.

#1 Listen first.

A good way to approach the situation is to begin by asking questions rather than making arguments or building a case. Humility is key when trying to persuade somebody of something, especially a loved one.

"Really try to ask, listen for, and understand what somebody's thoughts are," Danovitch said. "Bringing a genuine sense of respect and curiosity will make it much more likely for somebody to actually share their concerns."

#2 Separate the person from their decision.

It's possible to feel and express unconditional love for somebody, while also having great disagreement with their judgments and behaviors.

"You can have one set of feelings about who they are and another set of feelings about what they do," Danovitch said. "It’s ok to keep those feelings separate."

#3 Don't try to control others.

By letting go of the desire to control other people—especially family members—we can love them for who they are no matter how much we disagree with their actions.

"If we disentangle those two things, we can sometimes avoid the heated conflicts that can lead people to dig their heels in," Danovitch said.

If persuading someone to get vaccinated is not possible, it may be necessary to set boundaries.

"If their decisions create a health risk for you, you may need to say something along the lines of, 'I love you, and I wish we could spend time together, but for now I need to manage my own health concerns. I look forward to seeing you and it's not personal,'" Danovitch said. "Sometimes, taking the temperature down a notch gives people space to reflect and come around on their own terms."

Omar Maradiaga, 32, who also attended the Cedars-Sinai vaccine clinic in South Los Angeles, said he waited but it wasn’t because he was opposed to being vaccinated. There was just so much public information about the three different vaccines that Maradiaga struggled to make a decision.

"The truth was, I was not sure which vaccine to go with, but I preferred one dose," Maradiaga said in Spanish through a translator. After receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Cedars-Sinai clinic, he said that he feels safer now because he's at a lower risk of developing a severe illness from COVID-19.

"Everyone in my family is vaccinated now, and they feel much more at peace as well," he added.

 

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: The COVID-19 Vaccine | 9 Tips for a Smooth Experience

Omar Maradiaga, 32, who also attended the Cedars-Sinai vaccine clinic in South Los Angeles, 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: How to Talk With People Who Are Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Credit:

Caption: Angela Reeves-Flores

Newswise: How to Talk With People Who Are Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Credit:

Caption: Omar Maradiaga

Newswise: How to Talk With People Who Are Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Credit: Photo courtesy of Cedars-Sinai.

Caption: Sam Torbati, MD, medical director, Ruth and Harry Roman Emergency Department.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Psychology and Psychiatry Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy Sam Torbati, MD Itai Danovitch, MD


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6084
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Highly Potent, Stable Nanobodies Stop SARS-CoV-2
 Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)

Göttingen researchers have developed mini-antibodies that efficiently block the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous new variants.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
Psychological Consequences of COVID-19 in Health Care
 University of Bonn

Physicians, nursing staff, medical technical assistants, and pastoral workers in hospitals: they have all been placed under severe strain by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Why Lockdown in Africa Does Not Work as a First COVID-19 Pandemic Response
 University of Johannesburg

In an African pandemic it is more productive to consider lockdowns, after using other non-medical measures first, Especially in countries with high levels of poverty and corruption, says Prof Nicholas Ngepah, a Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded how-to-talk-with-people-who-are-not-vaccinated-against-covid-19
VIDEO
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
How to Talk With People Who Are Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 Cedars-Sinai

Even though she has asthma, putting her at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, Angela Reeves-Flores, 33, waited until a week ago to get vaccinated.
Newswise: Indian Women’s Nutrition Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown
Released: 28-Jul-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Indian Women’s Nutrition Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown
 Cornell University

A new study from Cornell University finds the nationwide lockdown India imposed last year in response to COVID-19 caused disruptions that negatively impacted women’s nutrition.
Released: 28-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
MD Anderson Research Highlights for July 28, 2021
 University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include a newly discovered protein that controls B cell survival, understanding epigenetic changes in malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors (MPNSTs) and melanoma, identifying a protein that protect genome stability, developing novel cell therapies for COVID-19, a new option for treating neuropathic pain, exosome delivery of CRISPR/Cas9 to pancreatic cancer, discovering how cancer cells tolerate aneuploidy and the role of health disparities in long-term survival of adolescent and young adult patients with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Study Reveals Characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
 University of Kentucky

A new University of Kentucky College of Medicine study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry provides foundational information about SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 4-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 28-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 4-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: UIC Awarded $6 Million to Develop Potential COVID-19 Treatment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
UIC Awarded $6 Million to Develop Potential COVID-19 Treatment
 University of Illinois Chicago

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are developing a potential treatment for COVID-19, thanks to a $6 million technology and therapeutic development award from the U.S. Department of Defense supporting pre-clinical animal studies.

Comment
Newswise: Don’t Let the Raging Virus Put Life in Jeopardy. Chula Recommends How to Build an Immunity for Your Heart Against Stress and Depression
Released: 28-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Don’t Let the Raging Virus Put Life in Jeopardy. Chula Recommends How to Build an Immunity for Your Heart Against Stress and Depression
 Chulalongkorn University

Cumulative stress, denial, and chronic depression are the byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Psychological Wellness, Chulalongkorn University recommends ways to cope by harnessing positive energy from our heart.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6084

close
2.82963