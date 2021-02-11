Coronavirus News Source

How we sleep and experience psychological symptoms during pandemic

11-Feb-2021 3:05 PM EST, by Universite Libre de Bruxelles
favorite_border

Newswise — During the first confinement (18 March to 10 May 2020), people who reported worse sleep quality during a night also reported an increase in negative mood, psychotic-type like experiences and somatic complaints on the next day. Furthermore, daily reports of deaths caused by Covid-19 predicted psychological symptoms on the same day and sleep quality the following night. This is the result of research carried out in three countries (Belgium, Hungary, Spain) under direction of Peter Simor with researchers at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Rebeca Sifuentes-Ortega, Ariadna Albajara Saenz, Oumaïma Benkirane, Anke Van Roy and Philippe Peigneux from the CRCN (Center for Research in Cognition and Neurosciences) and the UNI (ULB Neurosciences Institute) in collaboration with researchers from the Eötvös Loránd University of Budapest and the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid.

The quality of sleep, according to the researchers, could be related to the COVID-19 pandemic and even influence mental health complaints. To test this hypothesis researchers interviewed 166 participants twice a day (in the morning and in the afternoon) for two consecutive weeks via an online interface about their sleep quality and negative psychological experiences. This method made it possible to measure variables (subjective sleep quality and daytime experiences such as rumination, psychotic-like experiences and somatic complaints) in a "prospective" manner and to establish general trends in individuals.

They were able to study the temporal associations of these variables within individuals, examining whether:

a) a relatively poor night's sleep would be followed by more mental health complaints the next day.

b) whether a relative increase in mental health complaints on a given day would lead to an altered sleep pattern the following night.

The research team also linked the measures (sleep and mental health complaints) to specific factors related to the Covid-19 pandemic: Daily COVID19 deaths reported by the national media were used as indicators of the threatening context of the pandemic. Thereby, they were able to show that daily media reports of the number of deaths related to COVID19 per country predicted mental health complaints that day and impaired sleep quality the following night.

The results show that changes in sleep quality from one night to the next predict how individuals cope with the daily challenges of confinement the next day.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Sleep

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Public Health Sleep Coronavirus Staff Picks
KEYWORDS
Social/Behavioral Science Mental Health Sleep
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4836
Newswise: Valentine's Day: Experts available to comment on COVID-19's impact on the holiday for restaurants, tourism
Released: 11-Feb-2021 5:30 PM EST
Valentine's Day: Experts available to comment on COVID-19's impact on the holiday for restaurants, tourism
Indiana University

Comment
Newswise:/images/icons/audio_thumb_100x75.png
AUDIO
Released: 11-Feb-2021 5:15 PM EST
ACR COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance Recommends Vaccination, Addresses Immunosuppressant Drugs & Patient Concerns
American College of Rheumatology (ACR)

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has released its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Guidance Summary that provides an official recommendation to vaccinate rheumatology patients with musculoskeletal, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Important considerations and caveats on how to approach vaccination are included for patients with high disease activity and/or those taking immunosuppressant treatments.

Comment
Newswise: Even with COVID-19 funeral relief on the way, people are experiencing funeral poverty. Law professor available for comment
Released: 11-Feb-2021 3:55 PM EST
Even with COVID-19 funeral relief on the way, people are experiencing funeral poverty. Law professor available for comment
 Creighton University

Comment
Released: 11-Feb-2021 3:05 PM EST
How we sleep and experience psychological symptoms during pandemic
 Universite Libre de Bruxelles

During the first confinement (18 March to 10 May 2020), people who reported worse sleep quality during a night also reported an increase in negative mood, psychotic-type like experiences and somatic complaints on the next day.

Comment
Newswise: 256109_web.jpg
Released: 11-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
Protein sequences provide clues to how SARS-CoV-2 infects cells
 European Molecular Biology Laboratory

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was established that SARS-CoV-2 infects cells by binding to the human protein ACE2, which plays a role in regulating blood pressure.

Comment
Newswise: Vanderbilt, Zambia Researchers Find Delirium in Hospitalized Patients Linked to Mortality, Disability in Sub-Saharan Africa
11-Feb-2021 11:20 AM EST
Vanderbilt, Zambia Researchers Find Delirium in Hospitalized Patients Linked to Mortality, Disability in Sub-Saharan Africa
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Delirium, a form of acute brain dysfunction, is widespread in critically ill patients in lower resourced hospitals, and the duration of delirium predicted both mortality and disability at six months after discharge, according to a study published in PLOS ONE.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 11-Feb-2021 1:45 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Southern California COVID-19 Strain Rapidly Expands Global Reach
Released: 11-Feb-2021 1:40 PM EST
Southern California COVID-19 Strain Rapidly Expands Global Reach
 Cedars-Sinai

A new strain of the coronavirus in Southern California, first reported last month by Cedars-Sinai, is rapidly spreading across the country and around the world as travelers apparently carry the virus with them to a growing list of global destinations, according to new research published today in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The strain now accounts for nearly half of current COVID-19 cases in Southern California.
Released: 11-Feb-2021 1:40 PM EST
New study suggests better approach in search for COVID-19 drugs
 University of Kent

Research from the University of Kent, Goethe-University in Frankfurt am Main, and the Philipps-University in Marburg has provided crucial insights into the biological composition of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, revealing vital clues for the discovery of antiviral drugs.

Comment
Released: 11-Feb-2021 1:35 PM EST
Study: reparations for slavery could have reduced COVID-19 infections and deaths in U.S.
Harvard Medical School

New study suggests monetary reparations for Black descendants of people enslaved in the United States could have cut SARS-CoV-2 transmission and COVID-19 rates both among Black individuals and the population at large. Researchers modeled the impact of structural racism on viral transmission and disease impact in the state of Louisiana. The higher burden of SARS-CoV-2 infection among Black people also amplified the virus’s spread in the wider population. Reparations could have reduced SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the overall population by as much as 68 percent. Compared with white people, Black individuals in the United States are more likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, more likely to end up in the hospital with COVID-19, and more likely to die from the disease.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4836

close
1.01842