Coronavirus News Source

Imaging Test May Predict Patients Most at Risk of Some Heart Complications from COVID-19

Johns Hopkins Medicine
8-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT, by Johns Hopkins Medicine contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine have shown that a type of echocardiogram, a common test to evaluate whether a person’s heart is pumping properly, may be useful in predicting which patients with COVID-19 are most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation — an irregular heartbeat that can increase a person’s risk for heart failure and stroke, among other heart issues. The new findings, published online May 30 in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, also suggest that patients with COVID-19 who go on to develop atrial fibrillation more commonly have elevated levels of heart-related proteins called troponin and NT-proBNP in blood test samples. 

If further studies confirm the findings, “this could lead to new therapies to prevent strokes and heart attacks in certain COVID-19 patients who are at the highest risk,” says Allison Hays, M.D., medical director of echocardiography programs at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and senior author of the published paper.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 170 million people around the world, and previous studies of complications and long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection have found that patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 have more than double the rate of arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, a similar rapid rhythm that can lead to heart failure and stroke.

But exactly how the virus causes these heart complications, and who is most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation because of COVID-19, has been poorly understood.

In this study, Hays and her colleagues compared 80 patients with COVID-19 with 34 patients who did not have COVID-19 who were also treated at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in the intensive or intermediate care units for respiratory issues. None of the patients had a history of heart arrhythmia.

In the study, carried out between March and June 2020, the researchers analyzed echocardiograms of hospitalized patients, applying a special kind of analysis called speckle-tracking strain to determine how well the left atrium of the heart moves with each heartbeat.

The team found that, overall, patients with COVID-19 had reduced function of their left atrium, the chamber of the heart that receives oxygenated blood from the lungs. Left atrial strain — a measure of the movement of the left atrium’s walls — was significantly lower in patients with COVID-19 (28.2% compared with 32.6%, p=0.026; normal >38%) and left atrial emptying fraction — a measure of how much blood the atrium empties with each contraction — was also lower in the patients with COVID-19 (55.7% compared with 64.1%, p<0.001).

Moreover, left atrial strain was even lower among the 30% of patients with COVID-19 who developed atrial fibrillation or flutter during their hospital stay compared with other patients with COVID-19 (22.3% compared to 30.4%, p<0.001). This suggests that speckle-tracking analysis — and specifically, left atrial strain measurement — could be used to predict which patients with COVID-19 are at highest risk of arrhythmias and develop preventive treatments.

“A lot of patients already get echocardiograms while in the hospital; the addition of strain analysis requires no extra scanning of the patient,” says Erin Goerlich, M.D., a cardiology fellow at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and first author of the new paper. “So this is a safe and affordable new data point that can clue us in about who might develop atrial fibrillation.” Echocardiograms cost on average about $2,000, and are generally covered by health insurance.

When the researchers looked at the blood of patients with COVID-19 who developed atrial fibrillation, they saw some differences compared with other patients with COVID-19. People who developed atrial fibrillation had higher levels of troponin (0.07 versus 0.03, p=0.011) and NT-proBNP (946 versus 231, p=0.0007), two known markers of heart stress.

“This tells us that COVID-19 patients with high levels of these biomarkers should be followed more closely and may benefit from an echocardiogram,” says Goerlich.

Hays cautioned that the current study didn’t test whether treating patients with COVID-19 with blood thinners could help prevent the complications that can result from atrial fibrillation, which has been suggested by some clinicians. Blood thinners are generally prescribed to atrial fibrillation patients to lower the risk of blood clots and strokes.

However, the new study suggests that treating certain people — those with especially low left atrial strain, for instance — could be one path forward. More research is needed in this area, Hays says.

“We’re also actively studying how these effects on the heart might persist after SARS-CoV-2 infection,” she adds. “It’s important to know whether those measures of strain and emptying fraction improve over time.”

In addition to Allison Hays and Erin Goerlich, other authors on the JASE paper are Anum Minhas, Nisha Gilotra, Andreas Barth, Monica Mukherjee, Allyso Parziale and Katherine Wu of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The research was supported by a Ruth L. Kirschstein Institutional National Research Service Award (T32HL007227); the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (T32HL007024 and 1R01HL147660); the Magic That Matters Fund of Johns Hopkins Medicine; and a Johns Hopkins Clinician Scientist Award.

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of the American Society of Echocardiology, May-2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Heart Disease Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Cardiology Infectious Diseases COVID-19 Echocardiography SARS-CoV-2 Allison Hays
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5948
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 8-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Imaging Test May Predict Patients Most at Risk of Some Heart Complications from COVID-19
Released: 8-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Imaging Test May Predict Patients Most at Risk of Some Heart Complications from COVID-19
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine have shown that a type of echocardiogram, a common test to evaluate whether a person’s heart is pumping properly, may be useful in predicting which patients with COVID-19 are most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation — an irregular heartbeat that can increase a person’s risk for heart failure and stroke, among other heart issues. The new findings, published online May 30 in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, also suggest that patients with COVID-19 who go on to develop atrial fibrillation more commonly have elevated levels of heart-related proteins called troponin and NT-proBNP in blood test samples.

Comment
7-Jul-2021 10:50 AM EDT
Study: Hospitalizations For Eating Disorders Spike Among Adolescents During COVID
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

At one center, the number of hospital admissions among adolescents with eating disorders more than doubled during the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens
Released: 7-Jul-2021 11:05 PM EDT
McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens
 McMaster University

A McMaster University team of researchers recently discovered how, exactly, the COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus vectors trigger a rare but sometimes fatal blood clotting reaction called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 5:20 PM EDT
Os casos relatados de miocardite em homens jovens após a vacinação contra a COVID-19 são raros e a vacinação ainda é muito importante
 Mayo Clinic

Pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic estão examinando de perto os casos raros de inflamação do músculo cardíaco, ou miocardite, em homens jovens que desenvolveram sintomas logo após receberem a segunda dose da vacina de RNA mensageiro (mRNA) contra a COVID-19 dos laboratórios Moderna ou Pfizer.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
حالات التهاب عضلة القلب المُبلّغ عنها لدى الرجال الأصغر سنًا بعد التطعيم ضد فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) نادرة؛ ولا يزال التطعيم مهمًا
Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا- يُلقي باحثو مايو كلينك نظرة فاحصة على الحالات النادرة من التهاب عضلة القلب أو التهاب العضلة القلبية لدى الشباب الذين ظهرت عليهم الأعراض بعد فترة وجيزة من تلقي الجرعة الثانية من لقاح موديرنا أو فايزر وهما لقاحا الحمض النووي الريبوزي المرسال (mRNA) لفيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Study does not determine COVID vaccines kill 2 for every 3 they save
 Newswise

A study is misinterpreted to convey that the COVID vaccines kill 2 people for every three that are saved, despite the study being under serious scrutiny.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Tip Sheet: Disparities in Cancer Outcomes, Catching Up on Cancer Screenings, Boosting Immunotherapy Effectiveness and SARS-CoV-2 Origins
 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

SEATTLE — July 7, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Study: Hospitals Not  Adequately Prepared  for Next Pandemic
 University of Maryland Medical Center

.s the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in the U.S., a new study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) finds that hospitals nationwide may not be adequately prepared for the next pandemic.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Son raros los casos de miocarditis en hombres jóvenes después de la vacuna contra la COVID-19 y la vacunación continúa siendo importante
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic están analizando más estrechamente los casos raros de inflamación del músculo cardíaco, o miocarditis, entre hombres jóvenes que presentaron síntomas poco después de recibir la segunda dosis de las vacunas con ARN mensajero (ARNm) contra la COVID-19 de Moderna o de Pfizer.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5948

close
1.19654