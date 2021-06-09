Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 in an Asymptomatic Pediatric Allergic Cohort

Abstract: Disease-specific COVID-19 pediatric comorbidity has not been studied effectively todate. Atopy and food anaphylaxis disease states require improved characterization of SARS-CoV-2 infection risk. To provide the first such characterization, we assessed serum samples of a highlyatopic, food anaphylactic, asymptomatic pediatric cohort from across the US during the height of the pandemic. From our biobank, 172 pediatric patient serum samples were characterized specific toatopic, food anaphylactic, and immunologic markers in the US at the beginning of the pandemic, from 1 February to 20 April 2020. Clinical and demographic data were further analyzed in addition to sample analysis for SARS-CoV-2 IgM and IgG ELISA. SARS-CoV-2 antibody results were positive in six patients (4%). Nearly half of the pediatric patients had a history of asthma (49%). Total IgE, total IgG, and IgG1-3 were similar in those positive and negative to SARS-CoV-2. Median total IgG4 in the SARS-CoV-2 positive group was nearly three times (p-value = 0.02) that of the negative group. Atopy controller medications did not confer additional benefit. Our data suggest that food anaphylaxis and highly atopic children are not at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 seropositivity. This specific population appears either at equal or potentially less risk than the general population. Totaland specific IgG4 may be a novel predictor of SARS-CoV-2 infection risk specific to the allergic pediatric population.