Binghamton University, State University of New York

‘Immunity passports’ for COVID-19 must be distributed equitably

3-Mar-2021
Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 i.e. “immunity passports” promise a way to return to a more normal social and economic life, but the benefits they generate will be dispersed unequally, and it is not obvious that they are ethical, according to Nicole Hassoun, professor of philosophy at Binghamton University, State University of New York. She said that exceptions must be made to allow for an ethical system. 

“On the one hand, immunity passports offer an opportunity for employees to go back to work and families to reunite,” said Hassoun. “On the other hand, they will not be available to everyone, and they will exacerbate existing inequalities.”

Hassoun said that immunity passports should only be offered to people who pose very little risk to others, and have ethical immunity passport systems, we must allow some exceptions.

“These must include health and welfare exemptions so that people who cannot access vaccines for health reasons but need to work, attend school, travel and so forth can do so when the expected benefits exceed expected costs,” said Hassoun. “If prospective travelers, or their family members, have serious economic, health or other needs, they should be able to secure a limited passport to access essential services—whether that requires going to work, traveling or attending school as long as they agree to take appropriate precautions (e.g., get tested, wear a mask, and social distance insofar as possible).”

Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
Newswise: 258031_web.jpg
Released: 3-Mar-2021 3:45 PM EST
Automated next generation sequencing platform can accurately screen thousands for COVID-19
 Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute

A robotics platform designed by Toronto researchers to screen thousands of COVID-19 samples at once has the potential to revolutionize how labs track the spread of viruses and other pathogens, according to new findings.

Comment
Released: 3-Mar-2021 3:35 PM EST
Lessons from Wuhan: What managers and employees need to know
 University of Illinois at Chicago

As COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines are lifted, businesses are now faced with the challenge of how to keep their employees who are returning to work motivated and engaged. A study led by a University of Illinois Chicago researcher shows that both employees and managers have an important part to play in promoting employee engagement during the pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Simulation Shows Importance of Continued Safety Efforts During Vaccine Distribution
Released: 3-Mar-2021 3:20 PM EST
COVID-19 Simulation Shows Importance of Continued Safety Efforts During Vaccine Distribution
 University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Research out on the pre-publication website medRxiv shows how non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) like mask wearing and physical distancing can help prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases as populations continue to get vaccinated.

Comment
Newswise: 257948_web.jpg
Released: 3-Mar-2021 12:45 PM EST
Indoors, outdoors, 6 feet apart? Transmission risk of airborne viruses can be quantified
 Colorado State University

In the 1995 movie "Outbreak," Dustin Hoffman's character realizes, with appropriately dramatic horror, that an infectious virus is "airborne" because it's found to be spreading through hospital vents.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 9-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 3-Mar-2021 12:05 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 9-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Sewage-Handling Robots Help Predict COVID-19 Outbreaks in San Diego
Released: 3-Mar-2021 11:25 AM EST
Sewage-Handling Robots Help Predict COVID-19 Outbreaks in San Diego
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers develop an automated process to test city sewage for SARS-CoV-2, allowing them to forecast the region’s COVID-19 caseload one to two weeks ahead of clinical diagnostic reports.

Comment
Released: 3-Mar-2021 11:15 AM EST
Forecast: the impacts of vaccines and variants on the U.S. COVID trajectory
 Lehigh University

In a report summary released today Thomas McAndrew, a computational scientist and assistant professor at Lehigh University's College of Health includes probabilistic forecasts of the impact of vaccines and variants on the U.S. COVID trajectory over the next few weeks.

Comment
Released: 3-Mar-2021 10:10 AM EST
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Comment
3-Mar-2021 10:00 AM EST
ACTG to Present 24 New Studies at CROI 2021
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the largest global HIV research network, will present four oral and 20 scientific spotlight sessions at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2021) held virtually, March 6-10.

Comment
Newswise: More than 1,000 SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Protein 3D Structures Available
Released: 3-Mar-2021 9:30 AM EST
More than 1,000 SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Protein 3D Structures Available
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment

