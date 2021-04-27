Coronavirus News Source

Impact of COVID-19 on racial-ethnic minorities among persons with opioid use disorder

Findings highlight differences in the experiences of racial-ethnic minorities with opioid use disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic
27-Apr-2021 2:15 PM EDT, by University of Connecticut
favorite_border

Newswise — The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted health disparities for people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. People with opioid use disorder (OUD) faced unique challenges when many mental health and addiction services were forced to scale back operations or temporarily close when social distancing guidelines were put in place.

A group of researchers in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources recently published their findings in the Journal of Substance Abuse and Treatment about the experiences of racial-ethnic minorities during the COVID-19 pandemic among people with OUD.

Doctoral candidate Colleen Mistler, professor Michael Copenhaver, and assistant professor Roman Shrestha, all from the Department of Allied Health Sciences, collaborated with colleagues at Yale University and Drexel University, as well as the UConn Institute for Collaboration on Health, Intervention and Policy (InCHIP) on this research.

This population was of particular interest to the research group, since people with OUD and of a racial/ethnic minority group are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and its adverse health outcomes. Additionally, the group was already working with this population on studies related to improving HIV and substance use prevention outcomes as part of research efforts led by Copenhaver and Shrestha.

"As the pandemic unfolded, experts started raising concerns about both the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 on people with OUD," Shrestha says.

The researchers distributed a survey to 110 patients taking medication for opioid use disorder - methadone in this sample - to treat opioid addiction. They asked respondents about their substance use, sexual behavior, mental health, economic impacts of the pandemic, and experience with COVID-19 and preventative measures. The researchers collected their data from May 2020 through June 2020.

This broad range of variables allowed the researchers to craft a more expansive view of the pandemic's impact on participants' lives.

"We wanted to see the whole picture of how it was affecting the individual," Mistler says.

The researchers found people of color were more likely to know someone who died from COVID-19, and were more likely to be concerned about COVID-19. Racial-ethnic minorities also reported more difficulty accessing COVID-19 testing than white participants.

The researchers also found increases in depression, anxiety, and frustration across all groups during the pandemic, which has cut many people off from friends and family due to social distancing and travel restrictions.

Participants of color reported greater reductions in substance use behavior during the pandemic than white participants, which was a positive finding for the researchers.

Respondents did not report changes in number of sexual partners or how often they have unprotected sex, which raises concerns about contracting COVID-19 as well as sexually transmitted infections, like HIV.

"When you're supposed to be social distancing, you still want those behaviors to change, to reduce. And a majority of people didn't change those behaviors," Mistler says.

The group published another paper, on which Mistler is the lead author, in the Journal of Community Health, highlighting how the pandemic led to a reduction in the proportion of people in this population taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a drug that protects against HIV infection. However, they did not find any significant reduction in people getting tested for HIV.

The researchers found participants were still accessing methadone treatment. The clinics they sampled from, including the syringe services program, in the New Haven area established services such as telehealth, mobile-clinics, take-home bottles of methadone, and remained open at a safely limited capacity.

"The continued availability of these services, although in a limited capacity, were really helpful, and may be the reason why we're not seeing a significant difference in the use of addiction treatment and HIV prevention services," Shrestha says.

These findings will hopefully guide clinics in serving their patients using innovative strategies, such as telehealth and mobile clinics, during the current, and future, public health crises.

"These are essential services we should definitely advocate for," Mistler says.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Addiction All Journal News Behavioral Science Mental Health Race and Ethnicity Substance Abuse Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Social/Behavioral Science COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5544
Newswise: University of Miami Hearing Professionals Present Latest Research at American Cochlear Implant Alliance Conference
Released: 4-May-2021 3:45 PM EDT
University of Miami Hearing Professionals Present Latest Research at American Cochlear Implant Alliance Conference
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

From the impact of COVID-19 on parents, to speech differences between English- and Spanish-learners, and advanced ear surgery techniques, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine hearing professionals presented their latest studies at CI2021, the annual conference of the American Cochlear Implant (ACI) Alliance, from April 28 to May 1.

Comment
Released: 4-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
HEPA filter effectively reduces airborne respiratory particles generated during vigorous exercise that can transmit viruses
 Mayo Clinic

A pair of Mayo Clinic studies shed light on something that is typically difficult to see with the eye: respiratory aerosols. Such aerosol particles of varying sizes are a common component of breath, and they are a typical mode of transmission for respiratory viruses like COVID-19 to spread to other people and surfaces.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded hackensack-university-medical-center-hourglass-memorial-dedication
VIDEO
Released: 4-May-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Hackensack University Medical Center Hourglass Memorial Dedication
Hackensack Meridian Health

On April 26, 2021, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center dedicated an Hourglass Memorial to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony, which took place in the Max McGuire Memorial Garden, provided a time of reflection for patients, visitors and team members.

Comment
Released: 4-May-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Tip Sheet: Latest research on COVID-19, health disparities, antibodies to parainfluenza, and neuron function
 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

SEATTLE — May 4, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news.If you are covering news at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, American Society of Clinical Oncology, or other conferences, feel free to reach out to our media team for help sourcing experts:

Comment
Released: 4-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Assessing the Outbreak Risk of Epidemics Using Fuzzy Evidential Reasoning
 Society for Risk Analysis (SRA)

Comment
Released: 4-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT
People with disabilities faced pandemic triage biases
 University of Georgia

A new paper from the University of Georgia suggests that unconscious biases in the health care system may have influenced how individuals with intellectual disabilities were categorized in emergency triage protocols.

Comment
Released: 4-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss FDA Preparing to Expand Use of Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine to Adolescents as Young as 12 by Next Week
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Newswise: 2021 Warren Alpert Prize Awarded to Two Scientists for RNA Discoveries
Released: 3-May-2021 4:00 PM EDT
2021 Warren Alpert Prize Awarded to Two Scientists for RNA Discoveries
Harvard Medical School

The 2021 Warren Alpert Foundation Prize has been awarded to scientists Lynne Maquat and Joan Steitz for seminal discoveries in the biology and function of RNA, the workhorse molecule of cells. Their discoveries have reshaped the understanding of RNA’s myriad roles in healthy cell function and in disease-causing dysfunction and have informed the conceptualization and design of RNA-based therapies in various stages of development.

Comment
Released: 3-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 conspiracy beliefs increased among users of conservative and social media
 Annenberg Public Policy Center

Belief in conspiracies about the COVID-19 pandemic increased through the early months of the U.S. outbreak among people who reported being heavy users of conservative and social media, a study by Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) researchers has found.

Comment
Released: 3-May-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Stress and mental health problems during first COVID-19-lockdown
 University of Zurich

Many people in Switzerland experienced considerable psychological distress during the first COVID-19 lockdown from mid-March to the end of April 2020.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5544

close
1.14502