Newswise — Invitation to join "The Sixth ChulaVRC Vaccine Research Forum 2022" on "mRNA/LNP Technology - The Discovery for Global Health".

The event will be on 25 January 2022 at Bhumisiri Building 12th Floor, the KCMH & Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University or via Facebook live on MDCU's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MDCU.chulalongkornuniversity

To pre-register, please scan QR code provided on the event poster.

For more information, contact: (+66)256-4579 or E-mail: [email protected]