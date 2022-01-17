Newswise — Invitation to join "The Sixth ChulaVRC Vaccine Research Forum 2022" on "mRNA/LNP Technology - The Discovery for Global Health".

The event will be on 25 January 2022 at Bhumisiri Building 12th Floor, the KCMH & Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University or via Facebook live on MDCU's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MDCU.chulalongkornuniversity

To pre-register, please scan QR code provided on the event poster.
For more information, contact: (+66)256-4579 or E-mail: [email protected]

 

            May be an image of 3 people and text that says 'Chula VRC GLOBAL HEALTH The Sixth Chula VRC Vaccine Research Forum 2022 25 January 2022 Bhumisiri Building 12th Floor, the KCMH & Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University mRNA/LNP Technology The Discovery for Global Heath Honorable Speakers Three Prince Mahidol Award 2021 Laureates Katalin Kariko BioNTech &U Penn, USA Drew Weissman U Penn, USA Pieter Cullis U British Columbia, Canada 09.45-10.45 10.45-11.00 11.00-12.00 12.00-12.30 08.00-08.15 Congratulatory Remarks mRNA LNP: From Discovery to Clinical Uses mRNA LNP Vaccines: Beyond COVID-19 vaccines Coffee Break Therapeutic Roles of mRNA LNP platform Panel Discussion: Challenges and Future Perspectives Contact: (+66)256-4579, chulavrc@hotmail.com registration FB'

 

