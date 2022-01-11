Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—January 18, 2022—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced the publication of its 2022-2023 Top 10 HEOR Trends report. The Society published the report as part of its horizon scanning and monitoring of the trends that affect healthcare decision making around the world. This marks the fourth publication of the Society’s Top 10 HEOR Trends report that is now a biennial publication. The report is based on input from its members and strategic curation from its Health Science Policy Council.

Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted virtually every aspect of everyday life and so permeates many of the trends. For this reason, the pandemic receives special treatment within the report. Many of the trends have been dominating the headlines and are areas in which HEOR can provide information that informs and improves healthcare decisions.

The 2022-2023 Top 10 HEOR Trends include:

The Pandemic: COVID-19 has permeated and/or impacted virtually every trend in this “Top 10” list

Real-World Evidence Value Assessment Health Equity Healthcare Financing Patient Engagement Drug and Healthcare Pricing Public Health Health Technology Assessment Health Data Artificial Intelligence

CEO and Executive Director Nancy S. Berg stated, “The Top 10 HEOR Trends report identifies many areas in which ISPOR members are focused. Our members are driving innovation in the field and this report is developed based on their contributions and guidance. We see the Top 10 HEOR Trends report as a valuable way to communicate the important role health economics and outcomes research plays to improve healthcare decisions.”

