Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 3, 2022—Value in Health, the official journal of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, announced today the publication of a series of articles examining the COVID-19 pandemic from a health economics perspective and identifying emerging topics in COVID-19 health economics. The series was published in the May 2022 issue of Value in Health.

Following previous collections on this topic published in the November 2020 and May 2021 issues of Value in Health, this themed section describes several distinct COVID-19 health and health economics impacts across multiple pandemic stages since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic potentially—and hopefully—entering a new phase defined by an endemic-like situation, the role of health economics in decision making is likely going to increase,” said guest editors Maarten J. Postma, PhD; University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen; Groningen, The Netherlands, and Jagpreet Chhatwal, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School; Boston, MA, USA. “Specific analyses on resource utilization by COVID-19 patients, such as those featured in this themed section, will support the evaluation of the cost-effectiveness of COVID-19 interventions,” said Postma and Chhatwal.

In their introductory editorial, “COVID-19 Health Economics: Looking Back and Scoping the Future,” the guest editors include a brief history of several COVID-19 response stages and introduce the 11 articles in the series:

“In summary, this COVID-19 themed section highlights several important topics, including COVID-19’s effect on mental health, autonomous choices in vaccine boosting to optimize coverage, the cost-effectiveness of different vaccination and treatment strategies, and clinical utilities of dynamic testing approaches,” said Postma and Chhatwal. “Future studies could evaluate the cost-effectiveness of the frequency and type of COVID-19 boosters and the value of COVID-19 testing and treatment in different settings as we enter the post pandemic phase of COVID-19.”

