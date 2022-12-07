Newswise — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s uneasiness over weeks of protest led to China reducing its zero-tolerance COVID-19 measures, according to Johns Hopkins sociologist Ho-fung Hung.

“The sudden easing of the policy after a shocking wave of protest shows the nervousness of the Xi Jinping regime,” said Hung. “Whether this easing will open more spaces for open expression of discontent and questioning of Xi’s policy and competence among the elite or Xi will strike back to re-assert absolute control after the dissipation of protest remain to be seen.”

Hung is the Henry M. and Elizabeth P. Wiesenfeld Professor in Political Economy at Johns Hopkins Department of Sociology and Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.