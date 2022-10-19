Newswise — The annual influenza (flu) season — which typically lasts from October to April in the United States — is upon us. Johns Hopkins Medicine experts will be available throughout the 2022–23 season for interviews about this year’s flu virus and flu vaccine, as well as other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and monkeypox. 

Australia’s flu season, which usually occurs from June to September, serves as a potential predictor for what the United States can expect. This year, according to Australia’s Department of Health and Aged Care, the country experienced its worst flu season in five years — and U.S. doctors are bracing for what could be a similarly severe few months. 

To help protect themselves and their loved ones from infection, Johns Hopkins Medicine experts recommend that people get a flu vaccine, wash their hands thoroughly, and wear a face mask when in public. 

Johns Hopkins Hospital Experts

 

Paul Auwaerter, M.D., M.B.A.

  • Clinical Director, Division of Infectious Diseases, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Brian Garibaldi, M.D.

  • Director, Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit
  • Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Gabor Kelen, M.D.

  • Director, Department of Emergency Medicine, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Professor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
  • Director, Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response

Eili Klein, Ph.D., M.A.

  • Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Sean Leng, M.D., Ph.D.

  • Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine                                       

Lisa Maragakis, M.D., M.P.H.

  • Senior Director of Infection Prevention, Johns Hopkins Health System
  • Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Stuart Ray, M.D.

  • Infectious Diseases Physician, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
  • Assistant Dean of Research, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Department of Medicine

Clare Rock, M.B.B.Ch.

  • Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Richard Rothman, M.D., Ph.D.

  • Vice Chair of Research and Director of Residency Research, Department of Emergency Medicine, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Co-Principal Investigator, Johns Hopkins Center of Excellence in Influenza Research and Response
  • Professor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Shmuel Shoham, M.D.

  • Infectious Diseases Physician, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Experts

Matthew Hamill, Ph.D., M.B.Ch.B., M.P.H., M.Sc.

  • Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Morgan Katz, M.D., M.H.S.

  • Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Geetika Sood, M.D., Sc.M.

  • Hospital Epidemiologist, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Mark Sulkowski, M.D.

  • Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • Professor of Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Trials, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Experts

Aaron Milstone, M.D., M.H.S.

  • Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Pediatric Lead for Infection Prevention, Johns Hopkins Health System
  • Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Anna Sick-Samuels, M.D., M.P.H.

  • Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Howard County General Hospital Experts

Mihaela Carter, M.D.

  • Infectious Diseases Physician, Howard County General Hospital

Joseph Chang, M.D.

  • Infectious Diseases Physician, Howard County General Hospital

Benjamin Landrum, M.D.

  • Section Chief, Medicine/Infectious Diseases, Howard County General Hospital

Sibley Memorial Hospital Experts

Jennifer Abele, M.D., M.B.A.

  • Assistant Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Sibley Memorial Hospital

Nadia Eltaki, M.D.

  • Emergency Medicine Physician, Sibley Memorial Hospital

Hasan Zia, M.D., M.B.A.

  • President and Chief Operating Officer, Sibley Memorial Hospital

Suburban Hospital Experts

  

Dominique Foulkes, M.D.

  • Medical Director and Chair of Pediatrics, Suburban Hospital

Barton Leonard, M.D.

  • Director of Emergency Department, Suburban Hospital
  • Instructor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Sarojini Qasba, M.D., M.P.H.

  • Hospital Epidemiologist and Medical Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship, Suburban Hospital
  • Hospitalist Physician, Johns Hopkins Community Physicians, Suburban Hospitalist Group
  • Pediatric Emergency Room Physician, Bethesda Emergency Associates, Suburban Hospital

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Expert

Allison Messina, M.D.

  • Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Learn more about influenza, COVID-19 and monkeypox.

