Newswise — The annual influenza (flu) season — which typically lasts from October to April in the United States — is upon us. Johns Hopkins Medicine experts will be available throughout the 2022–23 season for interviews about this year’s flu virus and flu vaccine, as well as other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and monkeypox.
Australia’s flu season, which usually occurs from June to September, serves as a potential predictor for what the United States can expect. This year, according to Australia’s Department of Health and Aged Care, the country experienced its worst flu season in five years — and U.S. doctors are bracing for what could be a similarly severe few months.
To help protect themselves and their loved ones from infection, Johns Hopkins Medicine experts recommend that people get a flu vaccine, wash their hands thoroughly, and wear a face mask when in public.
