Newswise — The annual influenza (flu) season — which typically lasts from October to April in the United States — is upon us. Johns Hopkins Medicine experts will be available throughout the 2022–23 season for interviews about this year’s flu virus and flu vaccine, as well as other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and monkeypox.

Australia’s flu season, which usually occurs from June to September, serves as a potential predictor for what the United States can expect. This year, according to Australia’s Department of Health and Aged Care, the country experienced its worst flu season in five years — and U.S. doctors are bracing for what could be a similarly severe few months.

To help protect themselves and their loved ones from infection, Johns Hopkins Medicine experts recommend that people get a flu vaccine, wash their hands thoroughly, and wear a face mask when in public.

Johns Hopkins Hospital Experts

Paul Auwaerter, M.D., M.B.A.

Clinical Director, Division of Infectious Diseases, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Brian Garibaldi, M.D.

Director, Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit

Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Gabor Kelen, M.D.

Director, Department of Emergency Medicine, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Director, Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response

Eili Klein, Ph.D., M.A.

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Sean Leng, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Lisa Maragakis, M.D., M.P.H.

Senior Director of Infection Prevention, Johns Hopkins Health System

Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Stuart Ray, M.D.

Infectious Diseases Physician, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Assistant Dean of Research, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Department of Medicine

Clare Rock, M.B.B.Ch.

Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Richard Rothman, M.D., Ph.D.

Vice Chair of Research and Director of Residency Research, Department of Emergency Medicine, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Co-Principal Investigator, Johns Hopkins Center of Excellence in Influenza Research and Response

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Shmuel Shoham, M.D.

Infectious Diseases Physician, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Experts





Matthew Hamill, Ph.D., M.B.Ch.B., M.P.H., M.Sc.

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Morgan Katz, M.D., M.H.S.

Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine



Geetika Sood, M.D., Sc.M.

Hospital Epidemiologist, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Mark Sulkowski, M.D.

Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Professor of Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Trials, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Experts





Aaron Milstone, M.D., M.H.S.

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Pediatric Lead for Infection Prevention, Johns Hopkins Health System

Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Anna Sick-Samuels, M.D., M.P.H.

Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine



Howard County General Hospital Experts





Mihaela Carter, M.D.

Infectious Diseases Physician, Howard County General Hospital

Joseph Chang, M.D.

Infectious Diseases Physician, Howard County General Hospital

Benjamin Landrum, M.D.

Section Chief, Medicine/Infectious Diseases, Howard County General Hospital



Sibley Memorial Hospital Experts





Jennifer Abele, M.D., M.B.A.

Assistant Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Sibley Memorial Hospital

Nadia Eltaki, M.D.

Emergency Medicine Physician, Sibley Memorial Hospital



Hasan Zia, M.D., M.B.A.

President and Chief Operating Officer, Sibley Memorial Hospital

Suburban Hospital Experts





Dominique Foulkes, M.D.

Medical Director and Chair of Pediatrics, Suburban Hospital

Barton Leonard, M.D.

Director of Emergency Department, Suburban Hospital

Instructor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Sarojini Qasba, M.D., M.P.H.

Hospital Epidemiologist and Medical Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship, Suburban Hospital

Hospitalist Physician, Johns Hopkins Community Physicians, Suburban Hospitalist Group

Pediatric Emergency Room Physician, Bethesda Emergency Associates, Suburban Hospital

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Expert





Allison Messina, M.D.

Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Learn more about influenza, COVID-19 and monkeypox.