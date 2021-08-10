Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit

Newswise — Johns Hopkins Medicine has launched an online education toolkit that houses printable materials about COVID-19. The toolkit is intended to improve access for communities that traditionally have challenges accessing health information.

The web-based toolkit provides resources in English and Spanish. Additionally, users can find FAQs related to COVID-19 and downloadable information that community partners can print and share with the people and neighborhoods they serve. Some of the downloadable materials include:

Steps for Reopening Faith-Based Organizations Safely

This document offers tips about how to keep houses of worship safe and the importance of knowing the latest COVID-19 recommendations from local and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which faith leaders can share with the congregation.

Facts About COVID-19 Vaccines

This document describes how vaccines help the human body defend itself against viruses or other germs. The resource also details why vaccines were developed so quickly and whether or not the vaccine can affect fertility.

After the COVID-19 Vaccine

This document includes information about COVID-19 vaccine side effects, the possibility of a booster vaccination and what one can do after being fully vaccinated.

More resources for the community about COVID-19 can be found in the online toolkit.

Sherita Golden, M.D., M.H.S., and Panagis Galiatsatos, M.D., M.H.S., are available to discuss this toolkit and the need for more accessible information about COVID-19 and health equity.