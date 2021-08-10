Coronavirus News Source

Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit

Johns Hopkins Medicine
10-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT, by Johns Hopkins Medicine contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Johns Hopkins Medicine has launched an online education toolkit that houses printable materials about COVID-19. The toolkit is intended to improve access for communities that traditionally have challenges accessing health information.

The  web-based toolkit provides resources in English and Spanish. Additionally, users can find FAQs related to COVID-19 and downloadable information that community partners can print and share with the people and neighborhoods they serve. Some of the downloadable materials include:

Steps for Reopening Faith-Based Organizations Safely

This document offers tips about how to keep houses of worship safe and the importance of knowing the latest COVID-19 recommendations from local and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which faith leaders can share with the congregation.

Facts About COVID-19 Vaccines

This document describes how vaccines help the human body defend itself against viruses or other germs. The resource also details why vaccines were developed so quickly and whether or not the vaccine can affect fertility.

After the COVID-19 Vaccine

This document includes information about COVID-19 vaccine side effects, the possibility of a booster vaccination and what one can do after being fully vaccinated.

More resources for the community about COVID-19 can be found in the online toolkit.

Sherita Golden, M.D., M.H.S., and Panagis Galiatsatos, M.D., M.H.S., are available to discuss this toolkit and the need for more accessible information about COVID-19 and health equity.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Education Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Education Toolkit
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6161
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 11-Aug-2021 5:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 10-Aug-2021 5:20 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 11-Aug-2021 5:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Aug-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Global eradication of COVID-19 probably feasible, and more so than for polio, say public health experts
 BMJ

The global eradication of COVID-19 is probably feasible, and more so than it is for polio, although considerably less so than it was for smallpox, suggests a comparative score of technical, sociopolitical, and economic factors for all three infections, published in the online journal BMJ Global Health.

Comment
Newswise: Vaccine Hesitancy and Pregnancy: @UCSDHealth expert on why you should get the COVID-19 shot
Released: 10-Aug-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Vaccine Hesitancy and Pregnancy: @UCSDHealth expert on why you should get the COVID-19 shot
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded ask-a-scientist-should-i-consider-getting-vaccinated-against-covid-19
VIDEO
Released: 10-Aug-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Ask a Scientist: Should I consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19?
 Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

Ask a Scientist: Should I consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

Comment
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit
Released: 10-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johns Hopkins Medicine has launched an online education toolkit that houses printable materials about COVID-19. The toolkit is intended to improve access for communities that traditionally have challenges accessing health information.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 11-Aug-2021 5:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 10-Aug-2021 10:40 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 11-Aug-2021 5:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Aug-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Human-Dog Relationship during the First COVID-19 Lockdown in Italy
 Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The isolation and abrupt interruption of social contacts and interpersonal affective relationships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have triggered greater fragility and uncertainty in people and this condition has also had repercussions in the human-dog relationship.

Comment
Released: 10-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Nationwide Clinical Study Expands Platform to Test Medications to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19
 Duke Clinical Research Institute

A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute has expanded its testing platform to evaluate three repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Repurposed medications are those already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for other indications.

Comment
Newswise: Your COVID-19 Facemask May Also Be Protecting You from Allergies
Released: 10-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Your COVID-19 Facemask May Also Be Protecting You from Allergies
 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)

The end of summer means the beginning of fall allergy season. But you’ve probably already got at least one protective measure in place: your COVID-19 mask.

Comment
Newswise: Young, Healthy Woman Suffers Brain Inflammation after Mild COVID-19 Infection
Released: 9-Aug-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Young, Healthy Woman Suffers Brain Inflammation after Mild COVID-19 Infection
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health physicians describe first known case of young, healthy adult experiencing central nervous system inflammation due to COVID-19, but without cognitive impairment.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6161

close
1.47179