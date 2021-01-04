Coronavirus News Source

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Johns Hopkins to Hold Panel Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccine: From Discovery to Delivery

4-Jan-2021 12:25 PM EST, by Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School
The development and deployment of an effective vaccine for COVID-19 could be the turning point in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Join our distinguished panel of public health experts and vaccine industry executives for an engaging discussion examining every aspect of the COVID-19 vaccine from discovery to manufacturing to delivery.

Registration for this event is open to the entire Carey Business School community, Johns Hopkins community, and the general public. 

The panelists are:

Bill Enright, chief executive officer of Vaccitech, a strategic partner with AstraZeneca in developing of one of the first COVID-19 vaccine candidates. 

Reed Tuckson, MD, FACP, managing director of Tuckson Health Connections, LLC. Previously he was executive vice president and chief of medical affairs for United Health Group and commissioner of public health for Washington, D.C.

Abigail Jenkins, senior vice president and vaccine business unit head for Emergent BioSolutions. Emergent BioSolutions is working with AstraZeneca on the manufacturing and deployment of COVID-19 vaccine.

Daniel Polsky, PhD, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in Health Economics at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He also directs the Hopkins Business of Health Initiative and will serve as moderator of the panel.

Newswise: Binghamton University awarded SUNY Prepare Innovation Grants to pursue COVID-19 research
Released: 5-Jan-2021 1:15 PM EST
Binghamton University awarded SUNY Prepare Innovation Grants to pursue COVID-19 research
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

The State University of New York has awarded grants of up to $10,000 to three teams at Binghamton University to pursue research projects related to COVID-19.

Released: 5-Jan-2021 12:55 PM EST
Reopening Florida schools followed by uptick in COVID-19 infections, Ben-Gurion U. study
 American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Reopening Florida elementary and high schools in September was followed by increased COVID-19 infections, according to data analyzed by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Harvard Medical School and Tel Aviv University researchers.

Released: 5-Jan-2021 12:40 PM EST
Looking forwards rather than backwards safeguards wellbeing during Covid-19 lockdowns
 University of Surrey

Practicing gratitude and looking to the future will help safeguard our mental wellbeing during Covid-19 lockdowns, a new study in the Journal of Positive Psychology reports.

Released: 5-Jan-2021 11:35 AM EST
UC-MSC infusion helps repair COVID-19 damage in severe cases
 The Cure Alliance

Dr. Camilo Ricordi, director of the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Cell Transplant Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and his team of international collaborators are reporting the results of a groundbreaking randomized controlled trial showing umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (UC-MSC) infusions safely reduce risk of death and quicken time to recovery for the most severe COVID-19 patients.

Released: 5-Jan-2021 10:10 AM EST
Immunologist: NY must expand, incentivize COVID vaccine distribution
 Cornell University

Released: 5-Jan-2021 10:05 AM EST
Vaccine Distribution: Newswise Live Event for January 13th, 2PM ET
 Newswise

Experts will discuss and take questions on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Released: 5-Jan-2021 7:50 AM EST
Modelo de Mayo Clinic para cuidado médico colaborativo lleva a resultados favorables en pacientes con COVID-19
Mayo Clinic

Los pacientes con COVID-19 que recibieron atención médica por parte de Mayo Clinic, haya sido en el hospital o en su propia casa, obtuvieron resultados más favorables que los informados a nivel nacional e internacional.

Newswise: COVID-19 Crisis: The Psychology of Defiance
Released: 5-Jan-2021 7:50 AM EST
COVID-19 Crisis: The Psychology of Defiance
Cedars-Sinai

Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Don't get together with people outside your own household. After more than 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, these messages are starting to sound like background noise.

Newswise:Video Embedded university-of-miami-miller-school-of-medicine-leads-groundbreaking-trial-for-covid-19-treatment
VIDEO
4-Jan-2021 8:30 AM EST
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Leads Groundbreaking Trial for COVID -19 Treatment
University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers led a unique and groundbreaking randomized controlled trial showing umbilical cord derived mesenchymal stem cell infusions safely reduce risk of death and quicken time to recovery for the severest COVID-19 patients, according to results published in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine in January 2021.

Comment

