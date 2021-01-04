Johns Hopkins to Hold Panel Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccine: From Discovery to Delivery

The development and deployment of an effective vaccine for COVID-19 could be the turning point in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Join our distinguished panel of public health experts and vaccine industry executives for an engaging discussion examining every aspect of the COVID-19 vaccine from discovery to manufacturing to delivery.

Registration for this event is open to the entire Carey Business School community, Johns Hopkins community, and the general public.

The panelists are:

Bill Enright, chief executive officer of Vaccitech, a strategic partner with AstraZeneca in developing of one of the first COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Reed Tuckson, MD, FACP, managing director of Tuckson Health Connections, LLC. Previously he was executive vice president and chief of medical affairs for United Health Group and commissioner of public health for Washington, D.C.

Abigail Jenkins, senior vice president and vaccine business unit head for Emergent BioSolutions. Emergent BioSolutions is working with AstraZeneca on the manufacturing and deployment of COVID-19 vaccine.

Daniel Polsky, PhD, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in Health Economics at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He also directs the Hopkins Business of Health Initiative and will serve as moderator of the panel.