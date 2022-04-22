Newswise — Johns Hopkins will welcome Atul Gawande, assistant administrator of the Bureau for Global Health at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), for a virtual conversation with Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD, ScM, dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, at 11 a.m., EDT, on Friday, April 29, as part of the Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum.

Dean MacKenzie will cover a range of topics with Dr. Gawande, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccination efforts, strengthening primary care and health systems around the world through public-private partnerships and other means, increasing rates of mental health problems among populations globally, preparing for future public health threats, how young people can get involved in public health, the importance of trust in public health information, and how Dr. Gawande’s career in global public health informs his work at USAID.

Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Administration in January, Dr. Gawande was a practicing general and endocrine surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Gawande was a staff writer at The New Yorker from 1998 to 2022 and is the author of four books, most recently Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.

Pre-register here (required): (The webcast will stream on this page.)

The Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum is a quarterly series featuring conversations with leaders who address the most pressing challenges in developing or implementing health policy. The series is jointly hosted by the Bloomberg School of Public Health, the School of Nursing, the Carey Business School, and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The forum provides an opportunity for Johns Hopkins faculty, students, and operational experts to engage with policymakers and explore contemporary health policy approaches.

