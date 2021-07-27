Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
West Virginia University

Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant

27-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT, by West Virginia University
favorite_border

As the latest prominent COVID-19 strain, the Delta variant, shows a high rate of transmissibility, West Virginia University scientists say there’s no urgent cause of concern for those vaccinated.

Heath Damron said his team at WVU has aimed to stay ahead of the curve in studying the emerging variants of the novel coronavirus starting with the Alpha (the U.K. variant), the Beta (South African) and Gamma (Brazilian) strains.

Compared to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, the variants are superior pathogens compared to the early pandemic strains, Damron said.

But this does not mean the variants are necessarily any deadlier, he noted. And it also doesn’t mean it should strike panic in people who have been vaccinated.

As of last week (July 20), 22 Delta cases were reported in West Virginia. However, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar and Vice President for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh said that increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths could follow if the variant is not contained. Marsh also stressed that any of the vaccines would help prevent serious illness and death against all strains of the virus.

QUOTES

“Viruses rarely evolve to be worse. They evolve to be better at being transmitted so they can move to the next host and spread. We’ve done a pilot study with the Delta variant and the basic findings show an increase in respiratory symptoms and lung inflammation. The breathing rate and the pathology of the lung were very different from the original strains and the Alpha or Beta variants. If I had to guess at this point, Delta causes a disease that’s more persistent but less severe in terms of death in the mouse model. So if you want to talk about transmissibility, a good virus has to keep its host alive long enough.”

“Delta replicated at a faster pace and it stayed in the respiratory tract longer. For every breath a person breathes, they likely shed a lot of Delta virus. We also noticed that Delta induces immune responses earlier than other variants and our current hypothesis is that Delta alerts the immune system, which results in more cells being recruited to the lungs that Delta can infect and persist in. In some ways, it appears Delta uses a counterintuitive strategy to enable enhanced transmission.”

“I am a vaccinologist, so vaccine coverage across the board is the way to beat this virus. We just need a higher proportion of people to slow it down. The pandemic has slowed down, but Delta can likely fire it back up.”

“It’s important to remember there’s a category designated ‘variant of high consequence (Delta and other strains to emerge have been categorized ‘variants of high concern.’).’ If you look at the definition, it tells you that a high consequence variant would be one for which we don’t have an effective treatment or vaccine to use. We have effective vaccines that can end the pandemic. We need to decrease the chances for variants of high consequence to appear and spread and the fewer times this Delta variant is transmitted, the lower the probability of more deadly variants.”

Heath Damron, Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology and the Director of the Vaccine Development Center

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: Heath Damron, associate professor in the WVU Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology and the director of the Vaccine Development Center, says the best way to dodge the Delta variant is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Newswise: Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: Heath Damron, associate professor in the WVU Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology and the director of the Vaccine Development Center

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Delta variant COVID-19 and vaccines covid COVID-19 pandemic Vaccine Virus evolution Vaccinology Variant
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6068
Released: 27-Jul-2021 9:45 AM EDT
Twitter Study Tracks Early Days of COVID-19 Pandemic in U.S.
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York studied Twitter communications to understand the societal impact of COVID-19 in the United States during the early days of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 9:45 AM EDT
A First Report of COVID-19 Orbital Involvement Is Reported in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery
 Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott

A severe skin infection in the orbital area (around the eye) may represent an unusual complication of COVID-19, according to a patient report published in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Comment
Newswise: “Baiya Vaccine” from Chula — a Testament of Thai Mastery — Coming this September
Released: 27-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
“Baiya Vaccine” from Chula — a Testament of Thai Mastery — Coming this September
 Chulalongkorn University

Chula Pharmacy prepares to test “Baiya Vaccine” a Thai vaccine against COVID–19 by “Baiya Phytofarm“, a Chula startup. The vaccines have been produced at the first plant in Asia that manufactures plant–based vaccines for humans. Clinical trials with volunteers and the research for the second–generation vaccine to fight the virus variants are to commence in September 2021.

Comment
Newswise: Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant
Released: 27-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant
 West Virginia University

Comment
Newswise: Pandemic Planning: Lessons From the White Plague
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:05 AM EDT
Pandemic Planning: Lessons From the White Plague
University of South Australia

University of South Australia architectural historian Dr Julie Collins says that, if history is anything to go by, the COVID-19 pandemic could have a lasting impact on how – and where – we live.

Comment
Newswise: Rush University Medical Center Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for Workers
Released: 26-Jul-2021 5:25 PM EDT
Rush University Medical Center Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for Workers
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush University Medical Center will require all staff, contractors and volunteers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Model ‘True Prevalence’ of COVID-19 Throughout Pandemic
Released: 26-Jul-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Scientists Model ‘True Prevalence’ of COVID-19 Throughout Pandemic
 University of Washington

Scientists have developed a statistical framework that incorporates key COVID-19 data to model the true prevalence of this disease in the U.S. Their approach projects that in the U.S. as many as 60% of COVID-19 cases went undetected as of March 7, 2021.

Comment
Newswise: OADN Joins Major Organizations in Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Workers in Health and Long-Term Care
Released: 26-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
OADN Joins Major Organizations in Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Workers in Health and Long-Term Care
 Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN)

Joint Statement in Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Workers in Health and Long-Term Care

Comment
Newswise: 271353_web.jpg
Released: 26-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Why Do Some People Get Severe COVID-19? The Nose May Know
 Boston Children's Hospital

The body's first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx.

Comment
Released: 26-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Early Antiviral Response in the Nose May Determine the Course of COVID-19
 Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

Researchers studied cells collected by nasal swabs at the moment of diagnosis for both mild and severe COVID-19 patients

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6068

close
2.09324