Newswise — ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (January 25, 2022) – It all feels eerily familiar. A Valentine’s Day that will involve helping to keep our sweethearts safe from COVID-19, and for those with allergies and asthma, keeping symptoms and triggers at bay.

“We all want the pandemic to be over,” says allergist Mark Corbett, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACCAI). “When holidays like Valentine’s Day roll around, it would be wonderful to be able to celebrate in a normal fashion by going out to dinner or seeing a show. Barring that, there are still plenty of ways to let your loved ones know you care for them. And most don’t involve huge gestures or spending a lot of money.”

Following are five suggestions from ACAAI to keep love and passion top of mind, while also steering a course to help your loved one control allergy or asthma symptoms.

Romance is always on the menu – While your favorite restaurant may not currently have in-person dining, most restaurants are still doing pickup and delivery. Why not support your local business, and get a delicious meal for your loved one? Of course, if your sweetheart suffers from food allergies, you still have to make sure all dishes you order are allergen-free and safe. You could also try cooking a favorite meal – one you know will bowl over your valentine with your thoughtfulness. Your nose knows “amore” – While many people opt for perfume or cologne as Valentine’s Day gifts, your beloved may not be able to tolerate strong fragrances. While not technically an allergy, an intolerance is usually a reaction to powerful scents. Symptoms can include headaches, sneezing, watery eyes, and runny noses as well as asthma symptoms. Ask yourself if your valentine normally wears perfume or cologne. If not, it may be that’s a gift you should avoid this year. Consider a less smelly option like a framed photo or a gift-of-the-month subscription. Roses are red, violets are blue – Flowers are better than bad poetry. Most people enjoy a beautiful bouquet of flowers, but some flowers cause more allergic reactions than others. Flowers to avoid in terms of pollen include daisies, goldenrod, sunflowers, and chamomile. The old standby – roses – are a safe bet for those allergic to pollen. Other “allergy-friendly” plants include begonia, cactus, clematis, columbine, crocus, daffodil and geraniums. Many types of lilies – popular in winter bouquets – are toxic to pets, so should not be allowed in your home if you have furry family members. Who wouldn’t love some calming relaxation? –Studies show that stress can create negative effects on the body, including causing more symptoms for allergy sufferers. Helping your loved one relax could actually help relieve their allergies. Think about scheduling a massage for your loved one, or offer them a DIY massage. Put on some relaxing music, turn the lights down and the romance up. You may find you’ve helped your valentine’s allergy symptoms while also increasing the romance quotient. A clean house can be very romantic – For those allergic to dust mites, mold, cockroaches and pet dander, a clean sweep of the house means fewer allergy symptoms and more time for romance. Sponges, vacuums, and air filters can be effective tools in making your house less prone to triggering allergy and asthma symptoms. Consider changing your air filters every three months and using filters with a MERV rating of 11 or 12. Also be sure to vacuum regularly to get rid of dust mites. Use a cyclonic vacuum, which spins dust and dirt away from the floor, or a vacuum with a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter. Wash bedding and stuffed animals weekly, and scrub bathrooms to get rid of mold.

This Valentine’s Day, an allergist can help you and your loved ones avoid allergy triggers. Allergists are specially trained to help you take control of your allergies and asthma, so you can live the (romantic) life you want.

For more information about the diagnosis and treatment of allergies and asthma, or to locate an allergist in your area, visit AllergyAndAsthmaRelief.org.

About ACAAI

The ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy, and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. Join us on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.