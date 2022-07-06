Research Alert

About The Study: Heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents and stroke were the most common causes of death in the United States from March 2020 to October 2021 during the pandemic, with COVID-19 accounting for 1 in 8 deaths, according to this study of national death certificate and CDC data.

Authors: Meredith S. Shiels, Ph.D., M.H.S., of the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.2476)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.2476?guestAccessKey=5c2d9b78-e297-4cc3-8a02-8b96b067835c&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=070522

 

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Internal Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cancer Cardiovascular Health Heart Disease Neuro Coronavirus JAMA
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Mortality Rates
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY