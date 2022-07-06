About The Study: Heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents and stroke were the most common causes of death in the United States from March 2020 to October 2021 during the pandemic, with COVID-19 accounting for 1 in 8 deaths, according to this study of national death certificate and CDC data.

Authors: Meredith S. Shiels, Ph.D., M.H.S., of the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.2476)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.2476?guestAccessKey=5c2d9b78-e297-4cc3-8a02-8b96b067835c&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=070522