Coronavirus News Source

Leading Experts Urge Health Care Workers to Accept COVID-19 Vaccinations ASAP

Florida Atlantic University
26-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT, by Florida Atlantic University
favorite_border

Newswise — Vaccines to prevent common and serious infectious diseases have had a greater impact on improving human health than any other medical advance of the 20th century.

Alarmingly, in the United States today, vaccination rates are higher in the general population than among health care workers. In fact, according to a WebMD and Medscape Medical News analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2,500 hospitals across the country, as of the end of May, only 1 in 4 hospital workers nationwide who have direct contact with patients had received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 59 percent of staff and 80 percent of residents in nursing homes are vaccinated.

In a commentary published in The American Journal of Medicine, Charles H. Hennekens, M.D., Dr.PH, a world renowned preventive medicine and public health academician from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, and his collaborator, address the clinical and public health challenges as well as ethical implications for health care workers to achieve high levels of vaccinations to protect themselves, their coworkers and the general public from COVID-19. The urgency derives from the fact that cases are already increasing in all 50 U.S. states and the majority are due to the Delta variant, which is far more transmissible and likely to be a harbinger of newer variants resistant to the vaccines.

The authors say that currently in the U.S., COVID-19 is largely an epidemic of the unvaccinated. Thus, health care workers who reject the vaccine greatly increase their risk of becoming infected. They may then expose their patients, families and fellow citizens to COVID-19. Some hospitals and clinics are now requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a mandatory condition of employment. Ironically, virtually all health care workers would seek effective and safe therapies for any communicable or chronic disease. Most routinely accept major surgery and sometimes toxic chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy for cancer.    

“On a daily basis, we try to prevent and treat illness based on a sufficient totality of evidence that allows rational clinical decision making for individual patients and policy making for the health of the general public,” said Hennekens, senior author, first Sir Richard Doll Professor and senior academic advisor, FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine. “At present, in the U.S., health care workers and the general public should be acutely aware that these vaccines provide the best opportunity to combat COVID-19. Rejection of the COVID-19 vaccine by health care workers poses an ‘ethical quagmire,’ because levels of protection far exceed those of the influenza or pneumococcal vaccines, which have been widely accepted by the vast majority of adults, including health care providers.”

The authors also emphasize that perhaps the greatest reassurance to health care workers should be that less than 5 percent of those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine become infected, of which, perhaps 94 percent will not transmit the virus to others. In addition, the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are far less than from the vaccine for influenza. Specifically, serious side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines occur in the range of one per million doses.

In the commentary, the authors also highlight the significant differences between COVID-19 and influenza. Mortality rate from COVID-19 is about 30 times higher; and a positive COVID-19 patient is likely to transmit to about six people compared with one or two for influenza. The efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines are 95 percent, significantly higher than for conventional influenza vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines offer almost complete protection against hospitalization, admission to intensive care units and death.

The authors also emphasize that in 2021, collegial, collaborative and coordinated efforts of academia, industry, federal, state and local governments. as well as regulatory authorities in the U.S. led to the almost miraculous development of effective and safe vaccines that have been widely distributed in record times. Most vaccines take up to a decade or longer to develop and prove their efficacy and safety whereas multiple effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines have been developed and widely distributed throughout the U.S. in less than one year.

“The war on COVID-19 is being fought most successfully, valiantly, and selflessly by health care workers in hospitals who are doing the most good for the most patients, while placing themselves and their loved ones at increased risks from exposure from their patients,” said Hennekens. “As competent and compassionate health care professionals, we must redouble our efforts to promote evidence-based clinical and public health practices that should include vaccination of all U.S. health care workers.”  

Dennis G. Maki, M.D., professor of medicine, director of the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and an internationally renowned infectious disease clinician and epidemiologist from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, is first author. Maki and Hennekens served together for two years as lieutenant commanders in the U.S. Public Health Service as epidemic intelligence service officers with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They served under Alexander D. Langmuir, M.D., who created the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) and Epidemiology Program at the CDC, and Donald A. Henderson, M.D., chief of the Virus Disease Surveillance Program at the CDC in the 1960s, both of whom made significant contributions to the eradication of polio and smallpox. The authors note that today, many responsible and knowledgeable authorities in the U.S. have opined that widespread vaccinations were instrumental in the eradication of smallpox and polio.

For having saved more than 1.1 million lives through his discoveries, in 2012, Science Heroes ranked Hennekens No. 81 in the history of the world, ahead of Jonas Salk (No. 83) who developed the polio vaccine. 

 

- FAU -

About the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine:

FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine is one of approximately 157 accredited medical schools in the U.S. The college was launched in 2010, when the Florida Board of Governors made a landmark decision authorizing FAU to award the M.D. degree. After receiving approval from the Florida legislature and the governor, it became the 134th allopathic medical school in North America. With more than 70 full and part-time faculty and more than 1,300 affiliate faculty, the college matriculates 64 medical students each year and has been nationally recognized for its innovative curriculum. To further FAU’s commitment to increase much needed medical residency positions in Palm Beach County and to ensure that the region will continue to have an adequate and well-trained physician workforce, the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine Consortium for Graduate Medical Education (GME) was formed in fall 2011 with five leading hospitals in Palm Beach County. The Consortium currently has five Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) accredited residencies including internal medicine, surgery, emergency medicine, psychiatry, and neurology.

 

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

The American Journal of Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Policy
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Healthcare Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Vaccinations Health Care Workers Pandemic Delta variant Nursing Homes Hospitals Public Health Employment Infectious Disease Health Care
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6058
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Emergency Department Visits Related to Opioid Overdoses Up Significantly During COVID-19 Pandemic
Mayo Clinic

Emergency department visit rates because of an opioid overdose increased by 28.5% across the U.S. in 2020, compared to 2018 and 2019, recent Mayo Clinic research finds. Emergency visits overall decreased by 14% last year, while visits because of an opioid overdose increased by 10.5%. The result: Opioid overdoses were responsible for 0.32 out of 100 visits, or 1 in every 313 visits, which is up from 0.25, or 1 in every 400 visits, the previous two years.

Comment
Newswise: Leading Experts Urge Health Care Workers to Accept COVID-19 Vaccinations ASAP
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Leading Experts Urge Health Care Workers to Accept COVID-19 Vaccinations ASAP
 Florida Atlantic University

Leading experts address the clinical and public health challenges as well as ethical implications for health care workers to achieve high levels of vaccinations to protect themselves, their coworkers and the general public from COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Major Health Care Professional Organizations Call for COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Health Workers
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

With COVID-19 case counts rising amid the spread of the Delta variant, more than 50 health care professional societies and organizations called for all health care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a joint statement released today. These societies and organizations represent millions of workers throughout health and long-term care – from doctors and nurses to pharmacists and physician assistants, from public health workers and epidemiologists to long-term care, home care, and hospice workers.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded newswise-expert-panels-on-covid-19-pandemic-notable-excerpts-quotes-and-videos-available
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
 Newswise

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.

Comment
Newswise: Appropriate Technologies: The COVID-19-Era Heroes Yet to Come to “Center Stage”
Released: 26-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Appropriate Technologies: The COVID-19-Era Heroes Yet to Come to “Center Stage”
 Chulalongkorn University

The COVID-19 outbreaks in Thailand have seen an ever-increasing number of infections as new clusters are emerging. The faculty members of Sasin School of Management — Prof. Dr. Kua Wongboonsin, Asst. Prof. Dr. Piyachart Phiromswad, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pattanaporn Chatjuthamard, Asst. Prof. Dr. Pattarake Sarajoti, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Sabin Srivannaboon, with financial support from the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), jointly present ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 sustainably in a study to identify technologies that can instantly and appropriately help professionals who find social distancing difficult.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded covid-variants-and-a-surge-among-the-unvaccinated-live-expert-panel-for-july-23rd
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 8:50 AM EDT
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
22-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT
National Poll: Parents Split on Whether to Vaccinate Younger Kids Against COVID
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Many parents are missing opportunities to discuss questions and concerns about the COVID vaccine for kids with a doctor.

Comment
23-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Research Suggests Ending Eviction Moratoriums Led to Spikes in COVID Cases and Deaths
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Research by a UCLA-led team has determined that the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths from the disease both increased dramatically after states lifted eviction moratoriums that had been in place to protect people who were struggling to make rent payments during the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 23-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Experts Offer Expertise on COVID-19
Georgia Institute of Technology

Comment
Newswise: NIH Chooses University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to Head Project for Its Safe Return to In-Person School Initiative
Released: 23-Jul-2021 12:15 PM EDT
NIH Chooses University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to Head Project for Its Safe Return to In-Person School Initiative
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is helping to lead a National Institutes of Health (NIH) COVID-19 testing initiative to safely return children to in-person school.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6058

close
1.60264