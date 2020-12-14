Leveraging task targeted automation to ease the burden of COVID-19 testing

The challenges that COVID-19 testing has placed on laboratories from the increased testing volumes is evident. There is also the added time pressure of releasing results promptly so those patients identified with COVID-19 can receive timely treatment. However, it is the resultant impact on the well-being of lab workers that is not often considered. They are required to work extended hours to cope with the increased workload along with the added stress of being exposed to samples potentially containing the virus.

Today, labs processing high volumes of samples can benefit from total lab automation (TLA). However, TLA systems are out of reach for labs processing less than 4,000 tubes per day. These labs can now leverage the benefits of lab automation through the adoption of task targeted automation (TTA).

Aim Lab Automation Technologies pre-analytical and post analytical COVID-19 PathFinder benchtop automation solutions can help overcome many of these COVID-19 related challenges and reduce the risk of biohazards exposure to staff.

The pre-analytical phase in managing incoming samples can often be resource-intensive and prone to errors. The PathFinder 350D Decapper Sorter is used to automatically decap and sort incoming COVID-19 VTM sample swab tubes into various destination racks ready for testing. This reduces errors from manually handled which increases productivity and safety of lab staff.

Post-analytical processing and sorting of COVID-19 samples can be achieved through Aim Lab’s compact PathFinder 350A Archiver. Sampled tubes are capped with a laminated foil seal which prevents leakage during transportation or freezer storage. When archiving tubes, the PathFinder 350A records the date and time placed along with the rack id and well location so that tubes can easily retrieved for repeat testing.

Aim Lab Automation Technologies pre- and post-analytical COVID-19 automation solutions are a cost effective, flexible, compact automation solution even under the most stressful circumstances.

About Aim Lab Automation Technologies

Aim Lab Automation Technologies (Aim Lab) is a designer and manufacturer of specialist laboratory automation robotics to assist in managing large numbers of samples prior to analysis in industrial and pathology laboratories. Founded in 1975, Aim Lab has designed, manufactured and distributed over 15,000 automation systems through various analyzer manufacturers around the world.

In 2016, Aim Lab was awarded both the Australian and Queensland Export Awards for manufacturing. With a keen appreciation of customer requirements, Aim Lab is an internationally recognised innovator in the field of laboratory automation. Our products provide hands-free sample preparation, automated delivery and sample tracking through the laboratory process. With an emphasis on efficient throughput, Aim Lab systems have found success as laboratories look for cost-effective ways of processing an ever-increasing number of samples.