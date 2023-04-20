 

What: Researcher at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis will discuss the study which involved a sleeping aid known as suvorexant that is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for insomnia, hints at the potential of sleep medications to slow or stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

When: April 21st, 2PM EST

Where: Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Who: Dr. Brendan P. Lucey, MD -Associate Professor of Neurology, Section Head, Sleep Medicine

Brendan Lucey is associate professor of neurology and Sleep Medicine Section head. Born and raised in Burlington, Vermont, he received his undergraduate degree at the University of Vermont and his medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Following medical school, Lucey completed his neurology residency at Washington University and a clinical neurophysiology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. From 2008-2012, Lucey was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force and then joined the Department of Neurology at Washington University.

Lucey’s current research interests are in sleep, aging and Alzheimer’s disease. His lab focuses on studying the potential of sleep interventions to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Using lumbar catheters, he investigates how sleep affects different markers of Alzheimer’s disease changes in the brain such as amyloid-beta and tau. Lucey is also interested in whether or not sleep changes may be non-invasive markers for Alzheimer’s disease progression.

 

 

