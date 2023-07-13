Newswise — Portable computers and academic tasks on dining surfaces, an abandoned recreational area, protective coverings for the face hung on a laundry line, an uninhabited place of worship, a stroll within the forest.

As the UK Covid investigation endures into its fifth week, scholars at the University of East Anglia have formulated an unparalleled glimpse into the existence during confinement.

Upon the initial onslaught of the pandemic, the group initiated a venture to monitor the physiological and psychological well-being of the populace. Over a thousand individuals enrolled, and they were meticulously observed on a daily basis for a span of three months, marking the inaugural investigation of its nature.

In addition to maintaining daily records of their physical exertion, dietary habits, and emotional state, the participants were requested to submit visual snapshots that encapsulated their experiences throughout the period of confinement.

The research team studied these images, and a new paper published today reveals just how much people lost during Covid.

The images illustrate an “unequal pandemic”, the researchers say.

But they also reveal how and why some people fared better than others during lockdowns and beyond.

"In light of the Covid pandemic, individuals worldwide had to swiftly adapt their way of life."

"Our primary objective was to monitor individuals' health and behavioral patterns, aiming to address significant inquiries regarding the overall repercussions of the pandemic on well-being."

“To help us really understand what life was like, we asked our participants to submit photographs that captured their experiences of lockdown.”

Almost 400 photos were submitted, along with short descriptions to accompany them, giving testimony to people’s lived experiences.

Dr Sarah Hanson, from UEA’s School of Health Sciences, said: “A recurrent theme through the images is one of loss – of both freedoms, and lives.

“But the photographs also illustrate people’s starkly different experiences of life in lockdown - it was a very unequal pandemic.

"The pandemic further exacerbated the challenges faced by individuals with limited agency over their lives and those residing in underprivileged conditions, hindering the recovery of already distressed communities."

"The pandemic has inflicted devastating consequences upon numerous individuals and social groups, and our discoveries highlight the numerous unintended social ramifications of the imposed lockdown measures."

"While it is imperative for lives to gradually return to a state of normalcy, it is essential to acknowledge that there are individuals still in need of protection, communities that have endured significant hardships, and many who continue to be deeply impacted by the events that unfolded during those trying times. The sense of loss experienced by numerous individuals remains profound."

"Individuals who possessed greater resources and greater agency over their lives were more adept at seeking solace, establishing social connections, and cultivating a sense of resilience. Typically, those who enjoyed financial stability, access to gardens, home computers with internet connectivity, and the ability to work remotely fared better in coping with the challenges posed by the pandemic."

"Moreover, it is crucial to remain cognizant that even among those who seemingly coped well, the psychological trauma experienced can manifest covertly, and significant psychological issues may emerge later on."

‘Lest we Forget. Illuminating lived experience of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown’ is published in the journal Social Science & Medicine.