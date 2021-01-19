Coronavirus News Source

Loneliness hits young people harder during lockdown

19-Jan-2021 1:45 PM EST, by University of Copenhagen, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences
favorite_border

Newswise — Fear of losing your job, worrying about you or a loved one getting sick, and online meetups with family and friends you have not seen for months. The COVID-19 lockdown has completely changed everyday life for most people around the world. Physical distancing is the new normal and an extremely important tool in the fight against the pandemic.

However, the effects of the lockdown on mental health are alarming - especially for young people under 30 and people with preexisting mental health issues. This is the conclusion of a new study from the University of Copenhagen, University College London, Sorbonne University, INSERM and the University of Groningen. The study builds on data from 200,000 citizens across Europe.

As part of the collaborative network COVID-Minds, researchers have collected and analyzed mental health data from four different countries (Denmark, France, the Netherlands and the UK) during the first lockdown in the spring and early summer of 2020.

'We have studied different mental health factors such as loneliness, anxiety and COVID-19 related worries. The highest levels of loneliness were observed amongst young people and people with preexisting mental health illness', says Assistant Professor Tibor V. Varga from Department of Public Health, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen.

'Psychological stress is a prominent risk factor for future long-term and severe mental illness. Therefore, it is very important to know how lockdowns affect people, so we have a better chance of preventing long-term consequences.'

The researchers suggest that the subgroups identified by the study as particularly prone to experiencing loneliness and anxiety should be closely followed to prevent future challenges.

Mental health should be a concern parallel to containing the virus

The study consists of mental health data from 200,000 citizens from the four European countries during the first lockdown (March 2020 to June 2020). In all four countries, the highest levels of loneliness and anxiety were observed in March and early April, in the very beginning of the lockdown. These outcomes slowly subsided over the next few months as the countries gradually reopened.

Even though the four countries have had different approaches to handling the pandemic, it seems that the mental health reactions are quite similar and very important to take notice of to avoid long-term consequences.

'Mental health has emerged as a quite important parallel concern of this pandemic. While we of course need to contain the spread of the virus and deal with the obvious emergencies at hand, we also need to pay attention to the potential damaging psychiatric aftermath', says Professor Naja Hulvej Rod from Department of Public Health, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen.

'People under 30 and people with a history of mental illness could benefit from tailored public-health interventions to prevent or counteract the negative effects of the pandemic'.

The research project 'Standing together - at a distance' continuously collects Danish data to track the mental health status and consequences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The assembled data from June 2020 until now confirm the results of the study: Lockdown has a negative impact on anxiety, loneliness and worries concerning COVID-19.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

The Lancet Regional Health - Europe

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Health Care Systems/Services DEPRESSION/ANGER Public Health Stress/Anxiety
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4596
Newswise: New COVID-19 model shows little benefit in prioritizing high-risk individuals for vaccination
Released: 20-Jan-2021 8:10 AM EST
New COVID-19 model shows little benefit in prioritizing high-risk individuals for vaccination
 NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Developed by a research team led by Maurizio Porfiri, Institute Professor at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, a novel open-source platform comprises an agent-based model (ABM) of COVID-19 for the entire town of New Rochelle, in Westchester County, New York State.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 20-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 19-Jan-2021 5:35 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 20-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 19-Jan-2021 4:45 PM EST
Rush researchers demonstrate success with new therapy for COVID-19
Rush University Medical Center

A new therapy developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center is showing success as a way to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in mice.

Comment
Released: 19-Jan-2021 2:55 PM EST
Sequencing of wastewater useful for control of SARS-CoV-2
 American Society for Microbiology (ASM)

Viral genome sequencing of wastewater can detect new SARS-CoV-2 variants before they are detected by local clinical sequencing, according to a new study reported in mBio, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

Comment
Released: 19-Jan-2021 2:50 PM EST
COVID-19 virus triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections
 Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen)

The results of a study led by Northern Arizona University and the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope, suggest the immune systems of people infected with COVID-19 may rely on antibodies created during infections from earlier coronaviruses to help fight the disease.

Comment
Released: 19-Jan-2021 2:10 PM EST
Consumer Behavior Has Shifted Significantly During Pandemic, Survey Reveals
 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Comment
Released: 19-Jan-2021 2:05 PM EST
Loss of smell is the best sign of COVID-19
 Aarhus University

Two international studies confirm that for the majority of patients with respiratory infections who lose the sense of smell, this is due to COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 19-Jan-2021 1:45 PM EST
Loneliness hits young people harder during lockdown
 University of Copenhagen, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences

Fear of losing your job, worrying about you or a loved one getting sick, and online meetups with family and friends you have not seen for months.

Comment
Released: 19-Jan-2021 1:25 PM EST
Spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 relatives can evolve against immune responses
 eLife

Scientists have shown that two species of seasonal human coronavirus related to SARS-CoV-2 can evolve in certain proteins to escape recognition by the immune system, according to a study published today in eLife.

Comment
Newswise: Hackensack Meridian’s John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) Observational Study Suggests Role for Hydroxycholorquine as Outpatient Treatment for COVID-19 Infection
Released: 19-Jan-2021 12:30 PM EST
Hackensack Meridian’s John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) Observational Study Suggests Role for Hydroxycholorquine as Outpatient Treatment for COVID-19 Infection
 Hackensack Meridian Health

Paper published in BMC Infectious Diseases documents association between hydroxychloroquine exposure and reduced hospitalization rates in mildly symptomatic outpatients with COVID-19

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4596

close
1.12402