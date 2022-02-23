Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Hospital is enrolling patients in a study to treat Long COVID-19 Syndrome. Patients with shortness of breath, fatigue and rapid beating of the heart (tachycardia) will be treated with a specifically designed regimen of beta blockers, a commonly used class of drugs that can lower stress on the heart and blood vessels. The response to this commonly used medication will be monitored with exercise and echocardiographic testing. Close patient follow up will be provided by members of the division of cardiology at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The treatment study’s lead investigator David B. Landers, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, vice chair, Heart and Vascular Hospital and executive director, Cardiovascular Partners, at the academic medical center, presented a research study, in which he was also the lead investigator, at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions in November 2021.

The study “Prospective Analysis of Vascular Resistance in Patients with Persistent Tachycardia and or Dyspnea on Exertion in the Post Acute Sequela of Covid-19 Syndrome,” showed that some Long COVID-19 patients may have disruptions in the regulation of blood vessel size and caliber. As such the resistance may at times be inappropriately high which makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. This diminished blood flow can produce shortness of breath, fast heart rates, fatigue and chest pain.

Interested persons, who have had COVID-19 and are experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue and rapid beating of the heart (tachycardia), should contact Jana Tancredi, R.N., MA/MSN, CCRN, research nurse coordinator, at 551-996-2353.

