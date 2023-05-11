Newswise — A recent study, headed by Southampton and Oxford universities, has revealed that there is a significant correlation between the likelihood of long COVID and the level of deprivation within an area. The study found that individuals from the most deprived areas were 46 percent more likely to experience long COVID than those residing in the least deprived areas.

The research, which appeared in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, evaluated more than 200,000 employed adults and represents the first instance where the relationship between long COVID and socioeconomic status has been measured across multiple occupational categories.

Using information from the COVID-19 Infection Survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics, the investigators determined that women were at a greater risk of experiencing long COVID. The study further revealed that females living in the least deprived regions were as likely to suffer from long COVID as males living in the most deprived regions.

The investigation demonstrated that those residing in the most deprived regions and employed in the healthcare and education industries had the greatest probability of developing long COVID in comparison to those living in the least deprived regions. Conversely, individuals employed in the manufacturing and construction sectors did not display a significant relationship between their likelihood of contracting long COVID and their level of deprivation.

"Our study aligns with prior research on health conditions outside of the pandemic, which proposes that individuals with lower socioeconomic status face inferior health outcomes and an increased likelihood of premature mortality in comparison to those with higher socioeconomic status within the same occupation. However, the degree of socioeconomic disparity can differ substantially between occupational categories."

As per the investigators, the study highlights the requirement for a broad range of public health initiatives aimed at addressing various interrelated social factors after individuals recover from COVID-19. They suggest that forthcoming health policy guidelines should integrate various dimensions of inequality, such as sex, deprivation, and occupation, when evaluating the treatment and management of long COVID.

Dr. Islam further commented, "The disparities highlighted in this study indicate that such an approach could enable more accurate identification of risk factors and have implications for addressing various illnesses and situations beyond the current pandemic."

"These results will aid health policymakers in identifying the most at-risk subpopulations, allowing for more targeted efforts and proportional distribution of resources to help reduce health disparities," stated the researchers.



