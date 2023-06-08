Newswise — Exhaustion is the symptom that has the greatest impact on the day-to-day existence of long Covid sufferers, and it can influence the overall well-being more than certain cancers, according to a recent study conducted by UCL and the University of Exeter.

The study, featured in BMJ Open and sponsored by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), investigates the consequences of long Covid on the experiences of more than 3,750 individuals who were referred to a long Covid clinic and utilized a digital app as a component of their NHS therapy for the ailment.

Patients were requested to fill out surveys on the app concerning the extent to which long Covid was influencing them, taking into account its effects on their daily routines, levels of weariness, depression, anxiety, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, and overall quality of life.

The findings indicated that a considerable number of long Covid patients were experiencing severe illness, with fatigue scores that were either worse or comparable to individuals dealing with anemia caused by cancer or severe kidney disease. Additionally, their health-related quality of life scores were lower compared to individuals with advanced metastatic cancers, such as stage IV lung cancer.

In general, the research team discovered that the influence of long Covid on the day-to-day activities of patients was more severe than that of individuals who had suffered from strokes, and it was similar to the impact experienced by patients with Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Henry Goodfellow, who co-led the study together with the late Professor Elizabeth Murray from UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health, expressed, "Approximately 17% of individuals who contract Covid subsequently develop long Covid*. Nevertheless, we still lack a complete understanding of the effects this condition has on patients' daily lives."

"Our findings have revealed the profound impact of long Covid on patients' lives. Fatigue, in particular, exerts a significant influence on various aspects, including social activities, work, household tasks, and the maintenance of close relationships."

Long Covid not only has adverse effects on the lives of individual patients but the researchers also posit that it could potentially result in a substantial economic and social impact on the nation as a whole.

To be referred to a long Covid clinic, a patient must have experienced symptoms consistent with long Covid for a minimum duration of 12 weeks following an acute infection.

More than 90% of long Covid patients utilizing the app fell within the working age bracket of 18 to 65 years. Among them, 51% reported being unable to work for at least a day in the preceding month, while 20% were completely unable to work.

Coincidentally, 71% of the patients were female. Given that working-age women constitute a majority in the health and social care workforce, the potential impact of long Covid on their ability to function may impose additional burdens on already strained services.

Dr. Goodfellow expressed the hope that a deeper comprehension of the symptoms and repercussions of long Covid among these patients would aid the NHS and policymakers in efficiently allocating limited resources. By adapting existing services and creating new ones, they can better cater to the needs of individuals suffering from long Covid.

As per the Office for National Statistics, approximately 1.4 million individuals in the UK exhibited symptoms of long Covid as of July 2022. In addition to fatigue, patients commonly encounter symptoms such as breathlessness, anxiety, depression, and cognitive difficulties, often referred to as brain fog.

Indeed, this study is the first of its kind to provide insights into the effects of long Covid on the daily functioning and health-related quality of life specifically among patients referred to specialized rehabilitation in long Covid clinics throughout England.

Dr Goodfellow said: “Our findings show that fatigue should be an important focus for clinical care and the design of rehabilitation services.

The statement suggests that post-Covid assessment services should prioritize the assessment and treatment of fatigue in order to optimize the recovery process and facilitate the return to work for individuals affected by long Covid.

Co-author Professor William Henley from the University of Exeter Medical School emphasized the invisible nature of long Covid and how it compels individuals to cope with substantial disruptions to their daily functioning. Alarmingly, the research has unveiled that long Covid can result in more severe fatigue and reduced quality of life compared to certain types of cancer, yet the level of support and understanding provided is not commensurate. Professor Henley stressed the urgent need for further research to facilitate the establishment of evidence-based services that can support individuals in managing this debilitating new condition.

The research was conducted in collaboration with partners from Southampton University, University of Exeter, Barts Health NHS Trust, University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, Royal Free Hospital, and Living With Ltd. These institutions and organizations worked together to gather and analyze the data for the study.

Study limitations

Given that the patients included in the study were those actively receiving treatment, it is plausible that their symptoms were more severe compared to individuals who did not seek medical assistance. However, the researchers lack specific information regarding long Covid patients who have opted not to seek help for their symptoms. This knowledge gap highlights the need for further research to gain a comprehensive understanding of the entire spectrum of long Covid experiences.