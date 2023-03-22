Newswise — ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), also known as long-haul COVID-19, is positively associated with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), says new research presented at Physiatry ’23, the Association of Academic Physiatrists (AAP) annual meeting.

Nearly 100 million Americans have been infected by COVID-19. While the clinical and psychosocial impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection continues to be investigated, the multi-systemic negative impacts on health are well-documented and infection has been found to affect every major organ. In addition, historically marginalized communities such as Latinos have been shown to have higher rates of infection than other racial groups.

But what is the association of trauma within people suffering from PASC symptoms in a long COVID-19 clinic? A team of researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCA) launched a new study to investigate.

“This study is consistent with others showing that there can be psychiatric comorbidities, but here we are really focusing on rates of trauma that is impacting satisfaction with life in patients who have PASC,” says Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, chair of rehabilitation medicine and director of the COVID-19 recovery clinic at UTHSCA as well as the study’s presenting author.

“Interestingly, stimulants are sometimes used to try to treat fatigue related to PASC, but here we see that they may be associated with or exacerbate PTSD in PASC patients and should probably not be used,” continues Verduzco-Gutierrez.

In the observational study, clinical data was gathered and screening questionnaires like the PCL-5, a 20-item self-report PTSD measure, were administered to 214 patients with COVID-19 PASC at a physiatry clinic — made possible by an inter-professional partnership between psychiatry and physiatry through the South Texas Psychiatric Practice-Based Research Network. The sample cohort was 71% female, 44% Hispanic and the average age was 46.

The researchers found that 78% of women and 65% of men in the cohort ranked above the median long-haul COVID-19 symptom score. The rate of high PTSD symptoms among the cohort was 53%, significantly higher than the general population, while the long-haul COVID-19 symptom score was positively associated with PLC-5 total score and a diagnosis of PTSD was positively correlated with stimulant use.

This data points to a relationship between trauma and COVID-19 PASC symptoms, warranting further research, concluded the researchers.

“This also shows that patients are traumatized by the experience of being sick, and likely continue to be traumatized by responses of those around them — including medical professionals — who do not believe their illness,” says Verduzco-Gutierrez.

###

Physiatry ’23 is the Annual Meeting of the Association of Academic Physiatrists (AAP) which was held in Anaheim, California, from Feb 21 - 24, 2023. The Annual Meeting fosters lively discussions, collaborations, new ideas and unprecedented career growth with rehabilitation professionals and peers from all over the country. Immerse yourself in our diverse educational sessions that cover everything from COVID-19 rehabilitation to inclusive curriculums to even passing your Boards. You can view research contributed to Physiatry ’23 here . Remember to save the date today for Physiatry ’24.

The future of physiatry happens here. No matter what career stage you are in, our Annual Meeting has something for everyone.