Research Alert

Newswise — Aging is a prominent risk factor for COVID-19 disease severity and mortality in humans. To gain insight into the age-associated alterations of host responses, we performed flow cytometry and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) on lungs and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) from young and aged wildtype C57BL/6 mice at days 0, 3, 10, and 21 after infection with the mouse-adapted SARS-CoV-2 strain MA10. We revealed that disease severity and infection kinetics were age-related, as reported in humans, with increased morbidity and mortality in aged mice. During the acute phase of infection, aged animals had a higher local inflammatory response than young mice, as evidenced by the rapid accumulation of neutrophils and inflammatory monocytes in the lung. parenchyma and BAL. During the post-acute phase of disease, these features further divided, with aged mice displaying prolonged proinflammatory responses, as well as deficits in cellular and humoral responses. Using ScRNA-seq, we identified 33 clusters in the lung. Differential gene expression revealed several age-dependent and dynamic changes within various immune, epithelial, and endothelial cell types. Cell-cell interactions following infection are also altered in the lung by aging. Taken together, our findings suggest that advanced age is associated with a prolonged inflammatory state, poorly induced adaptive immune responses, and altered cell-cell interactions following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Meeting Link: IMMUNOLOGY2023™

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

IMMUNOLOGY2023™

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Aging Cell Biology Genetics Immunology Infectious Diseases Public Health Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Seniors Coronavirus Scientific Meetings Medical Meetings FASEB channel
KEYWORDS
advanced age prolonged inflammatory state COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest Coronavirus News

Recommended For You