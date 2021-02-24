Coronavirus News Source

Losing Obamacare protections during pandemic could increase health disparities

One-third of patients with COVID-19 did not have another health condition before 2020, study finds
24-Feb-2021 11:45 AM EST, by Oregon Health & Science University
favorite_border

Newswise — If Affordable Care Act protections for pre-existing condition coverage are no longer available, the coronavirus pandemic would leave many Americans - a disproportionate number of whom are people of color - without health insurance, a new Oregon Health & Science University study indicates.

Published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, the study's findings reveal a third of the more than 7,500 COVID-19 patients who received care at U.S. community health centers between March and October 2020 did not have a pre-existing condition prior to contracting the novel coronavirus.

People of color made up at a significant portion of the COVID-19 patients studied: 51 percent were non-Hispanic Asian, 36 percent Hispanic, and 28 percent non-Hispanic Black. In comparison, the U.S. Census reports America's 2019 population was about 5.9 percent Asian alone, 18.5 percent Hispanic, and 13.4 percent Black alone.

Because Black, Asian and Hispanic residents experienced higher unemployment than Americans as a whole in 2020, the study notes this "puts them at increased risk for losing employer-sponsored health insurance."

"If COVID-19 is considered a pre-existing condition and health insurance coverage of pre-existing conditions is curtailed, the situation would be made worse, and health disparities could increase," said the study's lead author, Nathalie Huguet, Ph.D., who is also an assistant professor of family medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine.

The study comes as the U.S Supreme Court considers another legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which is commonly referred to as Obamacare and was signed into law by then-President Barack Obama in 2010. The court heard arguments in the California v. Texas case in November 2020 and is expected to rule sometime in 2021.

On Jan. 28, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that directed federal agencies to re-examine "policies that undermine protections for people with pre-existing conditions, including complications related to COVID-19."

"Our findings highlight that minority patients would be most impacted if the ACA mandate differentiating coverage based on pre-existing conditions was altered or revoked. ... Although the future of the ACA is uncertain, it is clear that ensuring protection for patients with pre-existing conditions is essential to achieving health equity," the study reads.

###

This study was supported by the National Cancer Institute (award P50CA244289, grant R01CA204267) and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (grant R01HL136575), both of which are of the National Institutes of Health; the Cancer Moonshot; and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (grant R01HS025962).

This work was conducted with the Accelerating Data Value Across a National Community Health Center Network Clinical Research Network. The nonprofit OCHIN leads this network in partnership with Health Choice Network, Fenway Health and Oregon Health & Science University. The network is funded through the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (contract RI-CRN-2020-001).

REFERENCE: Nathalie Huguet, Teresa Schmidt, Annie Larson, Jean O'Malley, Megan Hopes, Heather Angier, Miguel Marino, Jennifer DeVoe, Prevalence of Pre-existing Conditions among Community Health Center Patients with COVID-19: Implications for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, February 2021, DOI: 10.3122/jabfm.2021.S1.200571, https://www.jabfm.org/content/jabfp/34/Supplement/S247.full.pdf.

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of American Board of Family Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Government/Law Healthcare Infectious Diseases Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus U.S. Politics National Cancer Institute (NCI) National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) National Institutes of Health (NIH)
KEYWORDS
Policy/Ethics Public Health Infectious/Emerging Diseases Health Care
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4959
Released: 24-Feb-2021 5:45 PM EST
SHRO Professor to Discuss Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine in Virtual Event with Columbia University Harriman Institute
 Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The panel of experts will discuss recent trials that have demonstrated efficacy for the vaccine, despite an early release in August 2020 which was met with skepticism by the international community.

Comment
Released: 24-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST
'Trending' doctors' notes could help hospitals predict COVID-19 surges
 NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre

A new study, published today in Nature Digital Medicine, found that 'natural language processing' (NLP) of information routinely recorded by doctors - as part of patients' electronic health records - reveal vital trends that could help clinical teams forecast and plan for surges in patients.

Comment
Released: 24-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST
Abnormal sodium levels in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 predict death or respiratory failure
Endocrine Society

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and abnormal sodium levels in the blood have an increased risk of experiencing respiratory failure or dying, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Comment
Released: 24-Feb-2021 2:30 PM EST
COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Falling Globally and in the U.S., Survey Finds
 Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

The percentage of people globally who say they will get a COVID-19 vaccine has fallen in recent weeks, even as tens of millions of doses have been administered around the world, new survey data suggest.

Comment
24-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
The impact of face masks on heart rate and oxygenation
 University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Researchers at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital published new findings today that wearing a face mask – either a cloth mask or a surgical mask – did not impair the ability of subjects to get air in and out of their bodies.

Comment
Newswise: Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center First Hospital in the World to Use Innovative ECMO Technology to Treat Patient with COVID-19
Released: 24-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center First Hospital in the World to Use Innovative ECMO Technology to Treat Patient with COVID-19
 Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in the world to use a new extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system to treat and improve breathing for a patient with COVID-19.

Comment
23-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST
Politicized Pandemic Shaped Compliance with Social Distancing
 Ohio State University

Politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic had a powerful influence over adherence to social distancing guidelines in the United States and why people did, or did not, comply during the lockdown days, a new study has found.

Comment
Released: 24-Feb-2021 1:30 PM EST
Reddit shows people with kidney stones have been less likely to seek treatment during pandemic
 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

UCLA researchers found that patients’ decision-making about how and when to seek treatment for kidney stones was driven by logistical barriers and patients’ reluctance to risk exposure to COVID-19 in health care facilities.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Risk Factors for Healthcare Workers: Race, Ethnicity
Released: 24-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST
COVID-19 Risk Factors for Healthcare Workers: Race, Ethnicity
 Cedars-Sinai

Healthcare workers might not be so different from the general population in the factors that determine their risk of getting COVID-19. A new study led by Cedars-Sinai shows that healthcare workers are more likely to have antibodies to COVID-19 in their blood if they are African American or Latino or have hypertension.
Released: 24-Feb-2021 11:55 AM EST
Alternating lockdown strategy can help defeat COVID-19 and sustain socio-economic activity
 Bar-Ilan University

Social distancing - from mobility restrictions to complete lockdowns -- can take many weeks, possibly even months, a potentially devastating outcome for social and economic stability.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4959

close
1.63218