MAYWOOD, IL – Panels from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are meeting this week to consider authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 from both Pfizer and Moderna. The possible approval comes after multiple studies on the vaccine's effect on the pediatric population and observing the vaccine's performance in adults and older children. Loyola Medicine pediatric and infectious disease experts are available to discuss the vaccine and any concerns that parents might have about its safety and efficacy.

"Based on the adults and teenagers who have been vaccinated, we know that the COVID vaccine is safe," said Jerold Stirling, MD, chair of pediatrics at Loyola University Medical Center. "The FDA and CDC waited a long time, and were very cautious. They worked quite a bit on testing different doses and are not seeing inflammation of the heart or other significant side effects."

During the omicron surge from January through April, hospitalization rates increased rapidly among infants and children aged 0-4 years, a group that was not eligible for vaccination, said Ban Al Sayyed, MD, Loyola Medicine's division director of pediatric infectious disease. Most of admitted children presented with critical respiratory illnesses that required oxygen or with MIS-C, which is a systemic inflammatory response to COVID-19 infection in children. These kids were critically ill with low blood pressure and some had myocarditis (inflammation of the cardiac muscle). "No parent wants to see his child in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with severe manifestations of COVID-19 infection," said Dr. Al-Sayyed, who added that if the vaccine is authorized for children and 5, "we can avoid the most severe presentation of the virus."

If the vaccine is approved and parents are concerned about getting the vaccine for their children, Dr. Stirling urges parents to talk to their pediatrician. "We want to hear their concerns. We want to be able to provide education and talk about the risks and benefits with them."

