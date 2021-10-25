Newswise — BOSTONâ€¯–â€¯The 2021-22 school yearâ€¯represents the third academic year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the country, universities are implementing variousâ€¯vaccination, masking and distancing policies; however,â€¯there’s little evidence about the risk of the spread of COVID-19 at social gatherings among university students to guide schools’ policies.â€¯â€¯

A new analysis byâ€¯a researcherâ€¯at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centerâ€¯(BIDMC), published inâ€¯JAMA Network Open,â€¯finds a link between large gatherings of unvaccinated county residents – both students and non-students – and an increase in COVID-19 infections in the university’s community.â€¯â€¯Ashley L. O’Donoghue, PhD,â€¯an economist at the Center for Healthcare Delivery Science and a research fellow in the Department of Medicine at BIDMC,â€¯looked at theâ€¯new dailyâ€¯COVID-19â€¯infections in counties withâ€¯universities across the countryâ€¯from January to May of 2021. Next, sheâ€¯compared COVID-19â€¯infection rates in countiesâ€¯withâ€¯universities thatâ€¯participated in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) March Madnessâ€¯toâ€¯thoseâ€¯in countiesâ€¯with no link toâ€¯the tournament.â€¯â€¯

“Countiesâ€¯thatâ€¯areâ€¯home to universities that participated in NCAA March Madness saw a temporaryâ€¯increase in COVID-19 cases beginning eight days following the tournament and peaking 24 days after the tournament, relative to counties not involved in the tournament,” saidâ€¯O’Donoghue.â€¯“While many universities have decided to implement vaccination mandates, not all universities have. This study fills a gap in evidence on the risk of COVID-19 spread from social gatherings among unvaccinated university students.â€¯ This suggests that vaccinations, surveillance testing of unvaccinated students, or other mitigation measures, are still important to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a university’s community.”â€¯â€¯

O’Donoghue notedâ€¯thatâ€¯universities participating in March Madness that were concerned about potential COVID-19 transmission may have increased surveillance testing during and after the tournament and thus documented more COVID-19 infections during this time than other counties.â€¯However,â€¯thisâ€¯study provides evidence that social gatherings among unvaccinated university students are associated with increased COVID-19 infections in a university’s community, useful information forâ€¯universities currently debating vaccination and/or surveillance testing policies for their campuses, O’Donoghue said.â€¯â€¯

O’Donoghue reports funding by an unrestricted philanthropic gift from Google.org outside of the submitted work.â€¯â€¯

