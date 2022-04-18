On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate requirement on airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

Christopher Anderson is a professor of operations, technology and information management and an expert in the hospitality and airline industries. He says mandate inconsistencies can cause headaches for airlines and their employees.

Anderson says:

“Many travelers are looking forward to the removal of mask mandates – especially for some of those longer flights! The recent federal judge decision, while raising the hopes of many, conflicts with CDC guidelines and, as we have all experienced – inconsistency is the worst possible outcome when facing mandates and restrictions.

“Mandate inconsistencies create very difficult situations for airlines and their employees. My hope is that travelers respect the decisions of others along with the policies of service providers.

“Airlines will most likely need to adjust the language they use when communicating with travelers, and I expect we will soon see differing levels of mask use at airports and other forms of public transportation.”

