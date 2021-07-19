Coronavirus News Source

Mathematical Models and Computer Simulations Are the New Frontiers in COVID-19 Drug Trials

19-Jul-2021 11:20 AM EDT, by University of Waterloo
favorite_border

Newswise — Researchers are using computer models to simulate COVID-19 infections on a cellular level - the basic structural level of the human body.

The models allow for virtual trials of drugs and vaccines, opening the possibility of pre-assessment for drug and vaccine efficacy against the virus.

The research team at the University of Waterloo includes Anita Layton, professor of applied mathematics and Canada 150 Research Chair in mathematical biology and medicine, and Mehrshad Sadria, an applied mathematics PhD student.

The team uses "in silico" experiments to replicate how the human immune system deals with the COVID-19 virus. In silico refers to trials situated in the silicon of computer chips, as opposed to "in vitro" or "in vivo" experiments, situated in test tubes or directly in living organisms.

"It's not that in-silico trials should replace clinical trials," Layton said. "A model is a simplification, but it can help us whittle down the drugs for clinical trials. Clinical trials are expensive and can cost human lives. Using models helps narrow the drug candidates to the ones that are best for safety and efficacy."

The researchers, one of the first groups to be working on these models, were able to capture the results of different treatments that were used on COVID-19 patients in clinical trials. Their results are remarkably consistent with live data on COVID infections and treatments.

One example of a treatment used in the model was Remdesivir, a drug that was used in the World Health Organization's global "solidarity" trials. The simulated model and the live trial both showed the drug to be biologically effective but clinically questionable, unless administered shortly after viral infection.

The model might also work for current and future variants of concern. The researchers anticipate the virus will continue to undergo mutation, which could precipitate new waves of infection.

"As we learn more about different variants of concern, we can change the model's structure or parameters to simulate the interaction between the immune system and the variants," Sadria said. "And we can then predict if we should apply the same treatments or even how the vaccines might work as well."

Layton and Sadria are part of a new team, led by researchers at the University Health Network (UHN), which recently received a rapid response grant from the Canadian Institute of Health Research on COVID variants.

The UHN team will conduct experimental studies and modeling simulations to understand the spread of COVID variants in Canada.

###

The study, Modeling within-Host SARS-CoV-2 Infection Dynamics and Potential Treatments, authored by Sadria and Layton, was recently published in the journal Viruses.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Viruses

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Clinical Trials Infectious Diseases Mathematics Technology Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Cell Biology Clinical Trials Technology/Engineering/Computer Science Vaccines COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6013
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Survey Shows Rise in Vaccine Hesitancy in Ghana
 University of Southampton

Research led by the University of Southampton into the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana, West Africa has concluded that vaccine hesitancy has seen a small, but significant increase over the last three months.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Sociologists to Explore Topics of Racism, White Supremacy, Nationalism, Critical Race Theory, and More at ASA Virtual Annual Meeting, Aug. 6-10; Press Registration Open
 American Sociological Association (ASA)

Thousands of sociologists whose work provides insights on vital topics such as race and racism, white nationalism, critical race theory, impacts of the pandemic, and issues confronting Asian-Americans, will meet at the American Sociological Association’s Virtual Annual Meeting, August 6-10. Approximately 900 sessions featuring over 3,000 research papers are open to the press.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Common COVID-19 Antibiotic No More Effective Than Placebo
 University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

A UC San Francisco study has found that the antibiotic azithromycin was no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among non-hospitalized patients, and may increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic for the disease.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Newswise: 270851_web.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
COVID-19 Antibodies Persist at Least Nine Months After Infection
 Imperial College London

Testing of an entire Italian town shows antibody levels remain high nine months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Mathematical Models and Computer Simulations Are the New Frontiers in COVID-19 Drug Trials
 University of Waterloo

Researchers are using computer models to simulate COVID-19 infections on a cellular level - the basic structural level of the human body.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Novel Coronavirus Discovered in British Bats
 University of East Anglia

A coronavirus related to the virus that causes Covid-19 in humans has been found in UK horseshoe bats - according to new collaborative research from the University of East Anglia, ZSL (Zoological Society of London), and Public Health England (PHE).

Comment
Newswise: Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Scientists from three national labs have published a comprehensive study that – alongside other recent, complementary studies of coronavirus proteins and genetics – represents the first step toward developing treatments for COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise: sleep.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Research Shows Insufficient or Poor-Quality Sleep Can Be an Important Factor Between Stress, Diet
 Bowling Green State University

While a good night’s sleep won’t cure everything, it helps more than you might think.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 8:40 AM EDT
COVID-19 Made Unequal Access to Food Worse, Study Suggests
 Ohio State University

Long before COVID-19, low-income people had few options for buying healthy, fresh food. New research showed that pandemic only made the situation worse.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6013

close
2.43885