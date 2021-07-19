Coronavirus News Source

Mayo Clinic

Mayo Research Provides Insights Into High-Risk Younger Demographics for Severe COVID-19

19-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT, by Mayo Clinic contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. ― Using data from 9,859 COVID-19 infections, Mayo Clinic researchers have new insights into risk factors for younger populations, some of which differ significantly from their older counterparts. People younger than 45 had a greater than threefold increased risk of severe infection if they had cancer or heart disease, or blood, neurologic or endocrine disorders, the research found. These associations were weaker in older age groups. The study was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

The research team studied people living in a 27-county region of Southeast Minnesota and West Central Wisconsin surrounding Mayo Clinic in Rochester diagnosed with COVID-19 between March and September 2020. The study used the Rochester Epidemiology Project, a linkage of 1.7 million medical records from multiple health care systems that provides a full picture of risks for an entire geographical region.

"Medical care is really fragmented in our country, so someone diagnosed with COVID-19 at one health care provider might end up at a totally different hospital for their severe case. If those records are not linked together, there's really not a good way for us to understand that that is even the same patient," says Jennifer St. Sauver, Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic epidemiologist and the study's first author. "By contrast, the Rochester Epidemiology Project allowed us to follow patients from the time they were diagnosed through their use of health care after that diagnosis, even if they were taken care of at different places. In addition, we could look back in their medical records to better understand all of the chronic diseases this population had even before getting diagnosed with COVID-19 and how those diseases might have contributed to more severe infections."

Among study participants, cancer was the biggest difference in risk comparing people younger and older than 45. For people younger than 45, cancer was a strong risk factor. It was not a significant factor for the older age group.

The researchers also found that people with developmental disorders, personality disorders, schizophrenia and other psychoses had the highest adjusted risk for severe COVID-19 among all chronic conditions.

Like many other studies on risk factors for COVID-19, the researchers found some races and ethnicities were at a higher risk than others. Though only 4.1% of the study population, Asian Americans had the highest risk of severe COVID-19, followed by Black Americans, who made up 11.5% of the severe cases. Hispanic ethnicity also was associated with a higher risk of severe infection.

The team studied positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests for COVID-19 between March 1 and Sept. 30, 2020.

The COVID in our Community Research Study is being conducted by Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Public Health Services, Olmsted Medical Center, and Zumbro Valley Health Center. The researchers say the project would not have been possible without the Rochester Epidemiology Project.

“The Rochester Epidemiology Project allows us to study diseases, such as COVID-19, in a defined population, which provides the ability to translate our results to all people with COVID-19, not just those with the most severe disease requiring medical care,” says senior author Celine Vachon, Ph.D., Chair of the Mayo Clinic Division of Epidemiology. “This type of infrastructure will allow us to follow patients who had COVID-19 in the 27-county region over time to better understand any future links to disease.”

The project also was supported by the Mayo Clinic Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery and the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Research Fund.

Co-authors are Guilherme Lopes, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic; Walter Rocca, M.D., Mayo Clinic; Kavita Prasad, M.D., Zumbro Valley Health Center; Michelle Majerus, Olmsted Medical Center; Andrew Limper, M.D., Mayo Clinic; Debra J. Jacobson, Mayo Clinic; Chun Fan, Mayo Clinic; Robert Jacobson, M.D., Mayo Clinic; Lila Rutten, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic; and Aaron Norman, Mayo Clinic.

###

About the Rochester Epidemiology Project
The Rochester Epidemiology Project is a collaboration of clinics, hospitals, and other medical and dental care facilities in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Founded by Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center in 1966 in Olmsted County, Minnesota, the collaboration now stretches across 27 counties and includes Olmsted County Public Health Services as its first public health member. This collaboration and sharing of medical information makes this area of Minnesota and Wisconsin one of the few places where true population-based research can be accomplished. For more information about the Rochester Epidemiology Project, view its new historic timeline. Also, visit the Rochester Epidemiology Project website.

About Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Mayo Clinic Proceedings

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Mayo Clinic COVID -19 Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery Developmental Disorders Mental Disorders Rochester Epidemiology Project Cancer
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6015
Released: 19-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Mayo Research Provides Insights Into High-Risk Younger Demographics for Severe COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Using data from 9,859 COVID-19 infections, Mayo Clinic researchers have new insights into risk factors for younger populations, some of which differ significantly from their older counterparts. People younger than 45 had a greater than threefold increased risk of severe infection if they had cancer or heart disease, or blood, neurologic or endocrine disorders, the research found. These associations were weaker in older age groups. The study was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Novel Autoantibody Adds Fuel to COVID-19 “Firestorm” of Inflammation, Blood Clots
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have discovered another functional autoantibody in COVID-19 patients that contributes to the disease’s development and the “firestorm” of blood clots and inflammation it induces. The autoantibody makes it harder for the body to degrade neutrophil extracellular traps, the toxic webs of DNA and proteins produced by overactive immune cells at heightened levels in COVID patients.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Survey Shows Rise in Vaccine Hesitancy in Ghana
 University of Southampton

Research led by the University of Southampton into the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana, West Africa has concluded that vaccine hesitancy has seen a small, but significant increase over the last three months.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Sociologists to Explore Topics of Racism, White Supremacy, Nationalism, Critical Race Theory, and More at ASA Virtual Annual Meeting, Aug. 6-10; Press Registration Open
 American Sociological Association (ASA)

Thousands of sociologists whose work provides insights on vital topics such as race and racism, white nationalism, critical race theory, impacts of the pandemic, and issues confronting Asian-Americans, will meet at the American Sociological Association’s Virtual Annual Meeting, August 6-10. Approximately 900 sessions featuring over 3,000 research papers are open to the press.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Common COVID-19 Antibiotic No More Effective Than Placebo
 University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

A UC San Francisco study has found that the antibiotic azithromycin was no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among non-hospitalized patients, and may increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic for the disease.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Newswise: 270851_web.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
COVID-19 Antibodies Persist at Least Nine Months After Infection
 Imperial College London

Testing of an entire Italian town shows antibody levels remain high nine months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Mathematical Models and Computer Simulations Are the New Frontiers in COVID-19 Drug Trials
 University of Waterloo

Researchers are using computer models to simulate COVID-19 infections on a cellular level - the basic structural level of the human body.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Novel Coronavirus Discovered in British Bats
 University of East Anglia

A coronavirus related to the virus that causes Covid-19 in humans has been found in UK horseshoe bats - according to new collaborative research from the University of East Anglia, ZSL (Zoological Society of London), and Public Health England (PHE).

Comment
Newswise: Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Scientists from three national labs have published a comprehensive study that – alongside other recent, complementary studies of coronavirus proteins and genetics – represents the first step toward developing treatments for COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6015

close
1.51256