Coronavirus News Source

McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens

The work will have both diagnostic and therapeutic implications
7-Jul-2021 11:05 PM EDT, by McMaster University
favorite_border

Newswise — Hamilton, ON (July 7, 2021) – A McMaster University team of researchers recently discovered how, exactly, the COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus vectors trigger a rare but sometimes fatal blood clotting reaction called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT.

The findings will put scientists on the path of finding a way to better diagnose and treat VITT, possibly prevent it and potentially make vaccines safer. 

The researchers’ article was fast-tracked for publication today by the prestigious journal Nature in its accelerated article preview because of the importance of the research. 

“Our work also answers important questions about the connection between antibodies and clotting,” said Ishac Nazy, principal investigator and corresponding author of the study. He added it will have both diagnostic and therapeutic implications. 

Nazy is the scientific director of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory and an associate professor of medicine for the Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine at McMaster. 

The COVID-19 vaccines using adenoviral vectors, such as those from AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson, are associated with the VITT clotting disorder caused by unusual antibodies to blood platelets that are triggered by the vaccine. 

The study shows, at a molecular level, how those unusual antibodies stick to components from blood platelets causing them to trigger clot formation. 

“The antibodies stick to the platelet protein called platelet factor 4 (PF4) in a very unique and specific orientation, which allows them to align with other antibodies and platelets in the precise formation that leads to a self-perpetuating vicious cycle of clotting events,” said Nazy. 

“These disease-causing aggregates quickly activate platelets, creating a highly intense clotting environment in patients,” he added. 

The dangerous reaction to the adenovirus vector vaccines has been found to occur in one in 60,000 of people receiving the vaccine in Canada. 

“The intention of our study was to better understand how the severe clots which characterize VITT develop,” said Donald Arnold, study co-investigator and co-medical director of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory. 

“A basic principle of medical care is to understand how the disorder happens and, in doing so, develop better treatments.” 

John Kelton, co-investigator of the study and co-medical director of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory, added: “We believe that this study is important because it clarifies how the clotting ensues, and because we have been able to identify the molecules involved. 

“The next step is to develop a rapid diagnostic and accurate test to diagnose VITT. Our major interest is now to move upstream from how the clots happen to preventing them from occurring.”

Current rapid tests yield false-negative results, and testing relies on more time-consuming tests to confirm VITT. This study now explains why the rapid tests frequently fail and allows for new strategies to improve diagnostic testing. 

The investigators altered the molecular composition of the PF4 protein and, using this technology, were able to identify the binding region on the protein. 

The research team included Angela Huynh, a research scientist in the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory, and Mercy Daka, a graduate student of McMaster’s Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences. 

The researchers thanked the agencies supporting the research, including the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Ontario Ministry of Health.

 

Editors:

 

A link to the paper may be found here: https://fhs.mcmaster.ca/plateletimmunology/updates.html

 

An illustration of VITT, a picture of the authors and b-roll in the platelet lab are available for downloading at https://macdrive.mcmaster.ca/d/d7054b21b11a4829b4db/

 

VITT illustration: Credit: Christy Groves

 

Photo caption:

Photo: Credit: James Smith

From left to right:

Dr. Ishac Nazy, scientific director, McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

Dr. Angela Huynh, research scientist, McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

Dr. John Kelton, co-medical director, McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

Dr. Donald Arnold, co-medical director, McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

Mercy Daka, graduate student (MSc candidate in Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences). McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

 

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nature

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Blood Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus Nature (journal)
KEYWORDS
VITT vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5960
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
New Study May Offer Treatment Guidance for MIS-C
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) who are treated initially with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and glucocorticoids have reduced risk for serious short-term outcomes, including cardiovascular dysfunction, than those who receive an initial treatment of IVIG alone, a new study finds.

Comment
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A Third of Teens, Young Adults Reported Worsening Mental Health During Pandemic
 Ohio State University

As typical social and academic interaction screeched to a halt last year, many young people began experiencing declines in mental health, a problem that appeared to be worse for those whose connections to family and friends weren’t as tight, a new study has found.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 9-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Disease and Transmission in Animals
 University of Iowa (Main Campus)

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools
 Simon Fraser University

Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Professor and Associate Dean Frank Romanelli is available via Zoom this afternoon (July 9) to speak about Pfizer Booster to fight Delta Variant
 University of Kentucky

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:10 PM EDT
Increased Physical Contact Does Not Infer Stronger Social Support, Data Indicates
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

While Americans try to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country for more than a year, a new study found that unemployed, less educated and lower socioeconomic individuals don’t have the support of family and friends that they need to fully recover.

Comment
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment
Newswise: Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
 Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. This includes 9,523 employees and 2,200 physicians at Loyola Medicine's three-hospital regional system.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5960

close
1.38838