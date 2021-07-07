Coronavirus News Source

McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens

The work will have both diagnostic and therapeutic implications
7-Jul-2021 11:05 PM EDT, by McMaster University
favorite_border

Newswise — Hamilton, ON (July 7, 2021) – A McMaster University team of researchers recently discovered how, exactly, the COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus vectors trigger a rare but sometimes fatal blood clotting reaction called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT.

The findings will put scientists on the path of finding a way to better diagnose and treat VITT, possibly prevent it and potentially make vaccines safer. 

The researchers’ article was fast-tracked for publication today by the prestigious journal Nature in its accelerated article preview because of the importance of the research. 

“Our work also answers important questions about the connection between antibodies and clotting,” said Ishac Nazy, principal investigator and corresponding author of the study. He added it will have both diagnostic and therapeutic implications. 

Nazy is the scientific director of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory and an associate professor of medicine for the Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine at McMaster. 

The COVID-19 vaccines using adenoviral vectors, such as those from AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson, are associated with the VITT clotting disorder caused by unusual antibodies to blood platelets that are triggered by the vaccine. 

The study shows, at a molecular level, how those unusual antibodies stick to components from blood platelets causing them to trigger clot formation. 

“The antibodies stick to the platelet protein called platelet factor 4 (PF4) in a very unique and specific orientation, which allows them to align with other antibodies and platelets in the precise formation that leads to a self-perpetuating vicious cycle of clotting events,” said Nazy. 

“These disease-causing aggregates quickly activate platelets, creating a highly intense clotting environment in patients,” he added. 

The dangerous reaction to the adenovirus vector vaccines has been found to occur in one in 60,000 of people receiving the vaccine in Canada. 

“The intention of our study was to better understand how the severe clots which characterize VITT develop,” said Donald Arnold, study co-investigator and co-medical director of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory. 

“A basic principle of medical care is to understand how the disorder happens and, in doing so, develop better treatments.” 

John Kelton, co-investigator of the study and co-medical director of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory, added: “We believe that this study is important because it clarifies how the clotting ensues, and because we have been able to identify the molecules involved. 

“The next step is to develop a rapid diagnostic and accurate test to diagnose VITT. Our major interest is now to move upstream from how the clots happen to preventing them from occurring.”

Current rapid tests yield false-negative results, and testing relies on more time-consuming tests to confirm VITT. This study now explains why the rapid tests frequently fail and allows for new strategies to improve diagnostic testing. 

The investigators altered the molecular composition of the PF4 protein and, using this technology, were able to identify the binding region on the protein. 

The research team included Angela Huynh, a research scientist in the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory, and Mercy Daka, a graduate student of McMaster’s Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences. 

The researchers thanked the agencies supporting the research, including the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Ontario Ministry of Health.

 

Editors:

 

A link to the paper may be found here: https://fhs.mcmaster.ca/plateletimmunology/updates.html

 

An illustration of VITT, a picture of the authors and b-roll in the platelet lab are available for downloading at https://macdrive.mcmaster.ca/d/d7054b21b11a4829b4db/

 

VITT illustration: Credit: Christy Groves

 

Photo caption:

Photo: Credit: James Smith

From left to right:

Dr. Ishac Nazy, scientific director, McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

Dr. Angela Huynh, research scientist, McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

Dr. John Kelton, co-medical director, McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

Dr. Donald Arnold, co-medical director, McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

Mercy Daka, graduate student (MSc candidate in Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences). McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory

 

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nature

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Blood Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus Nature (journal)
KEYWORDS
VITT vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5946
7-Jul-2021 10:50 AM EDT
Study: Hospitalizations For Eating Disorders Spike Among Adolescents During COVID
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

At one center, the number of hospital admissions among adolescents with eating disorders more than doubled during the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens
Released: 7-Jul-2021 11:05 PM EDT
McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens
 McMaster University

A McMaster University team of researchers recently discovered how, exactly, the COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus vectors trigger a rare but sometimes fatal blood clotting reaction called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 5:20 PM EDT
Os casos relatados de miocardite em homens jovens após a vacinação contra a COVID-19 são raros e a vacinação ainda é muito importante
 Mayo Clinic

Pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic estão examinando de perto os casos raros de inflamação do músculo cardíaco, ou miocardite, em homens jovens que desenvolveram sintomas logo após receberem a segunda dose da vacina de RNA mensageiro (mRNA) contra a COVID-19 dos laboratórios Moderna ou Pfizer.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
حالات التهاب عضلة القلب المُبلّغ عنها لدى الرجال الأصغر سنًا بعد التطعيم ضد فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) نادرة؛ ولا يزال التطعيم مهمًا
Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا- يُلقي باحثو مايو كلينك نظرة فاحصة على الحالات النادرة من التهاب عضلة القلب أو التهاب العضلة القلبية لدى الشباب الذين ظهرت عليهم الأعراض بعد فترة وجيزة من تلقي الجرعة الثانية من لقاح موديرنا أو فايزر وهما لقاحا الحمض النووي الريبوزي المرسال (mRNA) لفيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Study does not determine COVID vaccines kill 2 for every 3 they save
 Newswise

Study does not determine COVID vaccines kill 2 for every 3 they save.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Tip Sheet: Disparities in Cancer Outcomes, Catching Up on Cancer Screenings, Boosting Immunotherapy Effectiveness and SARS-CoV-2 Origins
 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

SEATTLE — July 7, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Study: Hospitals Not  Adequately Prepared  for Next Pandemic
 University of Maryland Medical Center

.s the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in the U.S., a new study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) finds that hospitals nationwide may not be adequately prepared for the next pandemic.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Son raros los casos de miocarditis en hombres jóvenes después de la vacuna contra la COVID-19 y la vacunación continúa siendo importante
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic están analizando más estrechamente los casos raros de inflamación del músculo cardíaco, o miocarditis, entre hombres jóvenes que presentaron síntomas poco después de recibir la segunda dosis de las vacunas con ARN mensajero (ARNm) contra la COVID-19 de Moderna o de Pfizer.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded phage-display-based-gene-delivery-a-viable-platform-technology-for-covid-19-vaccine-design-and-development
VIDEO
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Phage Display-Based Gene Delivery: A Viable Platform Technology for COVID-19 Vaccine Design and Development
 Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS) and the Center for Theoretical Biological Physics (CTBP) at Rice University in Houston, Texas, have demonstrated that a technology with favorable biological attributes known as phage display could be a viable platform for the development of new vaccines to protect against COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
New study shows mathematical models helped reduce the spread of COVID-19
 University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Colorado researchers have published new findings in Emerging Infectious Diseases that take a first look at the use of SARS-CoV-2 mathematical modeling to inform early statewide policies enacted to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Colorado.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5946

close
1.08251