Newswise — We would be happy to connect you with any of our experts for an interview, either on background or on the record.

What is Multiple Sclerosis? - Most people have heard of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), but don’t fully understand what it is and how it affects the nearly 1 million people living with MS in the United States. During National Multiple Sclerosis Month, Dr. Bridget Bagert , Director, Ochsner Multiple Sclerosis Center , can explain how this unpredictable disease can impact the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Dr. Bagert is active in clinical research for MS at Ochsner Health and was recently featured in an article on a promising new therapy currently in clinical trial.

COVID – Three Years Later – Are we still in the pandemic, and will it ever go away? The answer is yes, and no. Three years later, most people have moved on and now choose to live life without thought of the virus that once shut down the world. While the risk is certainly much less than it was in 2020, there are still things the public should know about contagious viruses like COVID-19, the flu and others. Dr. Katherine Baumgarten , Medical Director for Infection Control and Prevention at Ochsner Health can discuss where things stand with the COVID pandemic and why we should still take the virus seriously.

Are Younger People Getting Colorectal Cancers? - Colorectal cancer has always been a cause for concern among middle-aged and older men and women. However, within the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the number of colorectal cancer cases in people younger than 40. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Ochsner Health gastrointestinal medical oncologist, Dr. Jonathan Mizrahi , can explain the importance of colorectal screenings for adults of all ages.