Coronavirus News Source

University of Michigan

Michigan researchers get $5.3M to expand COVID-19 wastewater monitoring

25-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT, by University of Michigan
favorite_border

Photos

University of Michigan researchers surveying wastewater systems for SARS-COV-2 will be able to increase testing sites and continue monitoring until 2023 after receiving more than $5 million from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding, announced this week, is part of MDHHS's $49 million to support 19 projects to continue COVID-19 wastewater surveillance and implement COVID-19 variant strain testing of wastewater.

The grants include $2.5 million for Krista Wigginton, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering and Kevin Bakker, an assistant research scientist at U-M's School of Public Health; and $2.7 million for Chuanwu Xi, a professor of environmental health sciences at the School of Public Health.

"This new grant will allow us to monitor more frequently and for an extended period of time the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2, including a few variant strains, in sewage from several buildings off campus in addition to sites on campus that we have been monitoring," Xi said. "Data collected will allow us to evaluate the situation of COVID-19 spread in the community and the effectiveness of vaccination and other public health interventions. Our data will be shared in a real-time fashion with our county and state health departments and the university COVID-19 response committees to assist the development of data-driven public health policies." 

Xi’s research team also includes Rick Neitzel, Tim Dvonch, Marisa Eisenberg, Peter Song and Al Franzblau, all professors at U-M's School of Public Health. Xi said project partners included the U-M Environment, Health & Safety Department, the City of Ann Arbor and Hamburg Township. Xi's team has focused on testing wastewater at the U-M's Ann Arbor campus and was instrumental in setting additional public health interventions last year with an initial support from the U-M Provost’s Office and SPH Dean’s Office.

Wiggington said the grant will allow them to add three new members to her team and to expand their current work with the wastewater treatment systems in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti to Jackson and Flint. It will also allow them to analyze daily, or near daily, influent and solid samples to monitor for the prevalence of COVID within these communities. Data from the sample analysis will be shared to a statewide dashboard, but the team is also partnering with local health departments in Washtenaw, Geneessee and Jackson counties to inform their local responses to COVID.  

"We're excited to participate in this important project for the State of Michigan to continue fighting COVID-19," Wiggington said.  "Wastewater-based epidemiology has shown to be a valuable tool to inform public health officials of case levels and infection trends in a community."

Additionally, Wiggington's work with Stanford University has informed the methodology for the solid sampling procedure and analysis that they will conduct with these four communities in Michigan. Her work has shown that solid sampling can offer a more precise detection of COVID in wastewater.

Both projects are part of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)  and MDHHS' COVID-19 wastewater coordinated surveillance network established in the fall of 2020 as a pilot project. The SARS-CoV-2 Epidemiology – Wastewater Evaluation and Reporting Network will continue utilizing locally coordinated projects to conduct surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 virus shed into Michigan public sewer systems. 

According to MDHHS, the pilot project included 3,204 wastewater sample tests between April and December with 62.5% of the samples being positive.

RELATED

U-M researchers look for coronavirus in campus environment, potential links to infection risks

A sewage surveillance effort to track COVID-19

MDHHS's Wastewater Surveillance for COVID-19 website

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Health Coronavirus Grant Funded News
KEYWORDS
wastewater monitoring wastewater surveillance covid wastewater
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
1.12556