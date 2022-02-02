Newswise — Mobility Health, a biohealth start-up company based in Mason, Ohio, reached an agreement with the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI), a non-profit partnership between UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco founded by Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna, to conduct free mobile diagnostic testing and provide vaccines for workers and students (age 5 and over) in Northern California communities.

The mobile unit will travel to rotating sites throughout the Salinas Valley to conduct COVID-19 diagnostic testing using Mobility Health’s highly accurate, Emergency Use Authorized, PCR-based COVID-19 test. Free vaccinations will be provided by the Visiting Nurses Association and VIDA Community Health Worker Program will provide additional services including translation and wrap-around services for anyone who tests positive.

“This agreement extends the reach of Mobility Health to another region of the country,” said Sandra Gunselman, Ph.D., President, CEO, and founder of Mobility Health. “This partnership allows us to further our mission of bridging gaps to provide access to healthcare in areas of need.”

Testing will take place at Salinas Valley area schools on Fridays and migrant workers will be tested on Saturdays, allowing those testing negative to return to work on Monday. Anyone who tests positive will meet one-on-one with health care experts from the VIDA Community Health Worker Program in private tents and booths to help them with housing, rent, and food while they are quarantined. All positive test samples will go to the IGI labs at UC Berkeley to help state, national and global efforts to track the spread of virus variants.

Mobility Health’s mobile lab is designed with “green” features including solar panels, a back-up generator, and a unique biohazard waste management system that sterilizes and compacts waste in a form that has minimal impact on the environment.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the IGI has been committed to using our scientific capabilities to serve our community and to help fill important gaps in the pandemic response. This partnership will allow us to bring valuable services directly to people in our community who have had the hardest time accessing testing and vaccinations,” said Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D., founder and President of IGI, and Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology and Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.

Mobility Health offers highly accurate rapid results, with CDC and State reporting within 24 hours of receiving the test sample. Individuals will be able to access results using Mobility Health’s proprietary, comprehensive, password-protected digital platform, which ensures privacy of personal information.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and new variants emerge, many people continue to need COVID-19 tests for a variety of reasons. These include people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, government and employer mandates, entertainment venues requiring proof of vaccination or negative test, or school districts implementing plans to combat the spread among students and staff. Even with the President's pledge to provide free at-home tests, high-quality testing is still difficult for many people in the US to access. This remains an especially acute challenge for the migrant worker community. We are here to respond to that challenge.

The IGI thanks the David & Lucile Packard Foundation for its generous support.

Mobility Health is a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Mason, Ohio. To learn more please visit mobilityhealthlab.com, call (800) 674-3075 or email [email protected].

About Mobility Health – Mobility Health is a biohealth diagnostic company focused on providing accurate, rapid testing of infectious diseases to protect population health and safety. Established in 2020, the company, with capabilities for on-site testing in a mobile environment, serves industries and organizations to provide confidence to employees, event attendees, and communities at-large of their health status for specific infectious diseases. Current testing panels include COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2) and COVID-19 plus Influenza A and Influenza B. The company is developing a test for COVID-19 plus Respiratory Syncytial virus (A/B), with plans to launch the product in 2022. More information can be found at www.mobilityhealthlab.com.

About the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) - The Innovative Genomics Institute is a leader in genome engineering to solve some of humanity’s greatest problems in health, climate, and sustainable agriculture. The IGI began in 2014 through the Li Ka Shing Center for Genetic Engineering, which was created thanks to a generous donation from the Li Ka Shing Foundation. The IGI was formed as a partnership between the University of California, Berkeley and the University of California, San Francisco. IGI scientists conduct world-class research, driven by the real possibility to use genome engineering to treat human diseases and end hunger. In addition to the scientific efforts, the IGI is committed to advancing public understanding of genome engineering, providing resources for the broader community, and guiding the ethical use of these technologies. For more information, go to www.innovativegenomics.org.