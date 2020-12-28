Coronavirus News Source

Washington University in St. Louis

Modeling can help balance economy, health during pandemic

Nearly 300,000 deaths could be averted, depending on how severe isolation measures become
28-Dec-2020 10:05 AM EST, by Washington University in St. Louis
favorite_border

Newswise — This summer, when bars and restaurants and stores began to reopen across the United States, people headed out despite the continuing threat of COVID-19.

As a result, many areas, including the St. Louis region, saw increases in cases in July.

Using mathematical modeling, new interdisciplinary research from the lab of Arye Nehorai, the Eugene & Martha Lohman Professor of Electrical Engineering in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, determines the best course of action when it comes to walking the line between economic stability and the best possible health outcomes.

The group — which also includes David Schwartzman, a business economics PhD candidate at Olin Business School, and Uri Goldsztejn, a PhD candidate in biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering — published their findings Dec. 22 in PLOS ONE.

The model indicates that of the scenarios they consider, communities could maximize economic productivity and minimize disease transmission if, until a vaccine were readily available, seniors mostly remained at home while younger people gradually returned to the workforce.

“We have developed a predictive model for COVID-19 that considers, for the first time, its intercoupled effect on both economic and health  outcomes for different quarantine policies,” Nehorai said. “You can have an optimal quarantine policy that minimizes the effect both on health and on the economy.”

The work was an expanded version of a Susceptible, Exposed, Infectious, Recovered (SEIR) model, a commonly used mathematical tool for predicting the spread of infections. This dynamic model allows for people to be moved between groups known as compartments, and for each compartment to influence the other in turn.

At their most basic, these models divide the population into four compartments: Those who are susceptible, exposed, infectious and recovered. In an innovation to this traditional model, Nehorai’s team included infected but asymptomatic people as well, taking into account the most up-to-date understanding of how transmission may work differently between them as well as how their behaviors might differ from people with symptoms. This turned out to be highly influential in the model’s outcomes.

People were then divided into different “sub-compartments,” for example age (seniors are those older than 60), or by  productivity. This was a measure of a person’s ability to work from home in the case of quarantine measures. To do this, they looked at college degrees as a proxy for who could continue to work during a period of quarantine.

Then they got to work, developing equations which modeled the ways in which people moved from one compartment to another. Movement was affected by policy as well as the decisions an individual made.

Interestingly, the model included a dynamic mortality rate – one that shrunk over time. “We had a mortality rate that accounted for improvements in medical knowledge over time,” said Uri Goldsztejn, a PhD candidate in biomedical engineering. “And we see that now; mortality rates have gone down.”

“For example,” Goldsztejn said, “if the economy is decreasing, there is more incentive to leave quarantine,” which might show up in the model as people moving from the isolated compartment to the susceptible compartment. On the other hand, moving from infectious to recovered was based less on a person’s actions and can be better determined by recovery or mortality rates. Additionally, the researchers modeled the mortality rate as decreasing over time, due to medical knowledge about how to treat COVID-19 becoming better over time.

The team looked at three scenarios, according to Schwartzman. In all three scenarios, the given timeline was 76 weeks — at which time it assumed a vaccine would be available — and seniors remained mostly quarantined until then.

  • If strict isolation measures were maintained throughout.
  • If, after the curve was flattened, there was a rapid relaxation of isolation measures by younger people to normal movement.
  • If, after the curve was flattened, isolation measures were slowly lifted for younger people.

“The third scenario is the case which was the best in terms of economic damage and health outcomes,” he said. “Because in the rapid relaxation scenario, there was another disease spread and restrictions would be reinstated.”

Specifically, they found in the first scenario, there are 235,724 deaths and the economy shrinks by 34%.

In the second scenario, where there was a rapid relaxation of isolation measures, a second outbreak occurs for a total of 525,558 deaths, and the economy shrinks by 32.2%.

With a gradual relaxation, as in the third scenario, there are 262,917 deaths, and the economy shrinks by 29.8%.

“We wanted to show there is a tradeoff,” Nehorai said. “And we wanted to find, mathematically, where is the sweet spot?” As with so many things, the “sweet spot” was not at either extreme — total lockdown or carrying on as if there was no virus.

Another key finding was one no one should be surprised to hear: “People’s’ sensitivity to contagiousness is related to the precautions they take,” Nehorai said. “It’s still critical to use precautions — masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and washing hands.”

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

PLOS ONE, December 22, 2020

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Economics Engineering Mathematics Coronavirus PLOS
KEYWORDS
covid 19 Holiday Spending Economy COVID modeling
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4443
Newswise: Story Tips from Johns Hopkins Experts on Covid-19
Released: 29-Dec-2020 11:00 AM EST
Story Tips from Johns Hopkins Experts on Covid-19
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Coronavirus vaccines are rolling out across the country, so, what does that mean for the outlook of the pandemic?

Comment
29-Dec-2020 9:10 AM EST
Significant Disparities in Telemedicine Use, Especially Among Older and Non-White Patients
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Older people as well as minorities, non-English speakers and those with lower incomes face inequities in accessing telemedicine care amid COVID-19

Comment
Released: 29-Dec-2020 10:05 AM EST
No Evidence Pets Play a Role in Spread of COVID to Humans
 Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The emergence of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012, caused by SARS-CoVand MERS-CoV, respectively, demonstrated the zoonotic potential of coronaviruses.

Comment
Released: 29-Dec-2020 9:45 AM EST
An explanation for the lack of blood oxygenation detected in many COVID-19 patients
 University of Seville

One of the physiopathological characteristics of COVID-19 that has most baffled the scientific and medical community is what is known as "silent hypoxemia" or "happy hypoxia".

Comment
Released: 29-Dec-2020 8:45 AM EST
Hackensack Meridian Health Begins Recruiting Participants for ENSEMBLE 2, a Two-Dose Regimen Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen’s COVID-19 Vaccine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center
 Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network which has treated more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in the state, is now enrolling individuals in the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Comment
Newswise: Bianca-Edison_0.jpg
Released: 28-Dec-2020 9:05 PM EST
Four Things You Should Know Before Your Young Athlete Returns to Sports
 Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Comment
Newswise: Mobilizing Science to Tackle COVID-19
Released: 28-Dec-2020 11:05 AM EST
Mobilizing Science to Tackle COVID-19
 Department of Energy, Office of Science

Responding to COVID-19 has required a huge coordinated effort from the scientific community. The Department of Energy’s Office of Science has spearheaded several scientific efforts, including the National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory.

Comment
Newswise: Nehorai-Arye-rollup.jpg
Released: 28-Dec-2020 10:05 AM EST
Modeling can help balance economy, health during pandemic
 Washington University in St. Louis

An interdisciplinary team led by faculty at the McKelvey School of Engineering has developed a model to help navigate the delicate line between maintaining the economy and limiting the spread and mortality rate of COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 28-Dec-2020 8:35 AM EST
Students Identify Starting Points for Potential COVID-19 Inhibitors
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Two students working under the mentorship of Desigan Kumaran, a structural biologist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, have helped to identify molecules that could potentially lead to new antiviral drugs for treating COVID-19. Though the students conducted their fall 2020 internships remotely, the potential of their work is firmly planted in the real world and could have lasting impact.

Comment
Newswise: University of Miami Pediatric Mobile Teams Surpass 10,000 COVID-19 Tests
Released: 28-Dec-2020 8:10 AM EST
University of Miami Pediatric Mobile Teams Surpass 10,000 COVID-19 Tests
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

With strong support from community partners, University of Miami Health System pediatric professionals have tested more than 10,000 Miami-Dade children for COVID-19, providing a vital service to families without convenient access to care.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4443

close
1.60992