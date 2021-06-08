Coronavirus News Source

Mayo Clinic

Monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 safe, effective for transplant patients

8-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT, by Mayo Clinic contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Treating transplant patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies is safe and helps prevent serious illness, according to a Mayo Clinic study recently published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These results are especially important because transplant patients who are infected with COVID-19 have a higher risk of severe illness and death.

"Monoclonal antibody therapy is really important for the transplant population because they are less likely to develop their own immunity. Providing them with these antibodies helps them recover from COVID-19," says Raymund Razonable, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist and the study's senior author.

The retrospective study focused on the first 73 solid organ transplant patients who received monoclonal antibody infusions for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 between Nov. 19, 2020, and Jan. 23 at Mayo Clinic. Eleven patients had an emergency department visit and nine patients were hospitalized. Most significantly, no patients required mechanical ventilation, died or experienced organ rejection.

"While we expected monoclonal antibody therapy would be beneficial for patients, we were pleasantly surprised by the results. Only one patient required care in the ICU for non-COVID-19 indication, and, most importantly, there were no deaths," Dr. Razonable says.

Monoclonal antibodies help prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to human cells, which helps block the spread of infection. In fall 2020, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of bamlanivimab and casirivimab-imdevimab to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients with a high risk of becoming seriously ill. But since the safety and efficacy of these therapies for transplant patients remained unknown due to the limited clinical data, many health care institutions initially hesitated to set up infusion centers, Dr. Razonable says.

The study's results highlight the important role monoclonal antibodies can play in treating transplant patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. Knowing how best to treat these patients remains crucial given that recent studies indicate that COVID-19 vaccines are not as effective for transplant patients.

"It is important that these patients have early access to monoclonal antibody treatment," Dr. Razonable says. "Our data show the outcomes for patients are better if they get infused earlier." The study's lead author is Zachary Yetmar, M.D., Mayo Clinic. Other co-authors are Elena Beam, M.D.Jack O'Horo, M.D.Ravindra Ganesh, M.B.B.S., M.D.Dennis Bierle, M.D.Lisa Brumble, M.D.; and Teresa Seville, M.D. ― all of Mayo Clinic.

###

About Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.                                                              

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Open Forum Infectious Diseases

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Infectious Diseases Transplantation Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibodies Transplant
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
1.21246