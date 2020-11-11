Coronavirus News Source

More Young Adults Are Thinking About Suicide and Death, National Survey Finds

11-Nov-2020 11:40 AM EST, by Rutgers University-New Brunswick
favorite_border

Newswise —

Over a third (37%) of young Americans 18-24 report having thoughts of death and suicide and close to half (47%) show at least moderate symptoms of depression, according to a new nationwide survey by researchers from Harvard Medical School, Rutgers University–New Brunswick, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern universities. 

Researchers say this is about ten times the rate observed in the general population prior to COVID-19.

The survey was published by The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States.

“These are clear indicators that the pandemic, with its social and economic consequences, is taking a heavy toll on the mental health of Americans and especially on young people,” said co-author Katherine Ognyanova, an assistant professor of communication at Rutgers’ School of Communication and Information.

The report shows elevated rates of distress in both men and women, across racial and ethnic groups, and across regions of the U.S.

Researchers say this age group has been hit hard by COVID-19 consequences: these include closure of school or university (reported by 51% of 18-24 year olds) followed by working from home (41%), absorbing a pay cut (27%) or losing employment (26%).

The largest increase in symptoms was among those whose homes were impacted or potentially impacted such as eviction or inability to pay rent or mortgage, followed by those whose income was impacted such as unemployment or pay cuts.

The report found that mild or moderate depression, generalized anxiety and disrupted sleep is somewhat higher among women than men, which is consistent with reports prior to COVID-19. The greatest difference among men and women was sleep disruption, with a higher prevalence among women, while suicidality was the least different.

“It is crucial that the incoming Biden administration plans for its pandemic response, COVID-19 relief and economic recovery and that they also have a plan for their response to the mental health consequences of this crisis,” said Ognyanova.

Over four national surveys, the researchers polled young Americans. The data was collected in May (2,387 people), June (1,600 people), August (2,903 people), and October (2,053 people).

The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States is a joint project of The School of Communication & Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, The Network Science Institute of Northeastern University, The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy of Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, the Department of Political Science and Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University. The consortium has released 23 reports and has charted public opinion related to COVID-19 topics since late April. 

The report can be viewed here.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

THE STATE OF THE NATION: A 50-STATE COVID-19 SURVEY

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Children's Health Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Mental Health Coronavirus Young Adults COVID-19 Depression Depression and COVID suicidal behavior
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 3949
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 12-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 11-Nov-2020 5:05 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 12-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.

Newswise: Study of Nearly 2,000 Marine Recruits Reveals Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Transmission Among Young Adults During Supervised Quarantine
10-Nov-2020 11:20 AM EST
Study of Nearly 2,000 Marine Recruits Reveals Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Transmission Among Young Adults During Supervised Quarantine
 Mount Sinai Health System

Results suggest the need for widespread surveillance testing to reduce COVID-19 transmission in group settings

Comment
Newswise: Life after COVID-19 hospitalization: Statewide study shows major lasting effects on health, work and more
Released: 11-Nov-2020 4:55 PM EST
Life after COVID-19 hospitalization: Statewide study shows major lasting effects on health, work and more
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Outcomes for COVID-19 patients two months after a stay in one of 38 Michigan hospitals include high rates of death, rehospitalization, lingering physical and mental health issues, problems with everyday activities and issues with work and finances.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded mtu-umass-researchers-preserve-viral-vaccines-without-refrigeration
VIDEO
Released: 11-Nov-2020 4:45 PM EST
MTU, UMass researchers preserve viral vaccines without refrigeration
 Michigan Technological University

Half of vaccines are wasted annually because they aren’t kept cold. Michigan Tech and UMass Amherst chemical engineers have discovered a way to stabilize viruses in vaccines with proteins instead of temperature.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Immunity May Last Six Months or More
Released: 11-Nov-2020 4:10 PM EST
COVID-19 Immunity May Last Six Months or More
 Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

People who have recovered from coronavirus can make potent antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 that evolve in the months after infection. These antibodies may be evolving in response to residual viral antigen hidden in the gut.

Comment
Released: 11-Nov-2020 3:20 PM EST
Survey of COVID-19 research provides fresh overview
 Karolinska Institute

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have explored all COVID-19 research published during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 11-Nov-2020 1:05 PM EST
Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Pfizer’s Vaccine
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Newswise: Unique access: Doctors, nurses in COVID-19 epicenter aided by proactive personality
Released: 11-Nov-2020 12:55 PM EST
Unique access: Doctors, nurses in COVID-19 epicenter aided by proactive personality
 University of Notre Dame

A new study from Notre Dame offers the first examination of proactive personality in times of immediate response to a crisis — the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic at a hospital in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comment
Newswise: 248438_web.jpg
Released: 11-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST
Vitamin C's effectiveness against COVID may hinge on vitamin's natural transporter levels
 Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University

High doses of vitamin C under study for treating COVID-19 may benefit some populations, but investigators exploring its potential in aging say key factors in effectiveness include levels of the natural transporter needed to get the vitamin inside cells.

Comment
Released: 11-Nov-2020 11:40 AM EST
More Young Adults Are Thinking About Suicide and Death, National Survey Finds
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

More than one-third of young adults in the United States report having thoughts of death and suicide, while nearly half show at least moderate symptoms of depression, according to a nationwide survey led by researchers from Rutgers University–New Brunswick, Harvard Medical School, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern universities.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 3949

close
0.8459