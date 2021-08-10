Coronavirus News Source

Mount Sinai Researchers Find Important Clue to Rare Inflammatory Disease in Children Following COVID-19 Infection

10-Aug-2021 10:40 AM EDT, by Mount Sinai Health System contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — (New York, NY – August 11, 2021) – Mount Sinai researchers have found an important clue to a rare but serious aftereffect of COVID-19 in children, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C.

The researchers reported that RNA sequencing of blood samples from the Mount Sinai COVID-19 Biobank led to the discovery that specific infection-fighting cells of the immune system are downregulated in children with MIS-C, and that this is associated with a sustained inflammatory response, a hallmark of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The study was published in Nature Communications on August 11.

MIS-C is characterized by fever, pain, and inflammation of multiple organs including the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal tract. More than 2,600 cases of MIS-C have been reported in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While an autoimmune condition has been suggested as an underlying cause, specific genes, pathways, and cell types remain unknown. Through Mount Sinai’s extensive gene-expression study, the researchers have taken a significant step in providing the field with new exploratory pathways involving complex networks and subnetworks of genes they constructed from pediatric cases of MIS-C and COVID-19 from the Mount Sinai COVID-19 Biobank.

One of the more significant of these gene networks implicated the suppression of two types of immune cells: natural killer (NK) cells and CD8+ T cells. Previous research has shown that when CD8+ T cells are persistently exposed to pathogens, they enter a state of “exhaustion,” resulting in a loss of their effectiveness and ability to proliferate. The researchers in the new study specifically pointed to the CD8+ T cells being in this exhausted state, thus potentially weakening the inflammatory immune response. An increase in NK cells is also associated with exhausted CD8+ T cells.

“Our study implicated T cell exhaustion in MIS-C patients as one of the potential drivers of this disease, suggesting that an increase in both NK cells and circulating exhausted CD8+ T cells may improve inflammatory disease symptoms,” says lead co-author Noam Beckmann, PhD, Assistant Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, and member of the Mount Sinai Clinical Intelligence Center (MSCIC), at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Additionally, we found nine key regulators of this network known to have associations with NK cell and exhausted CD8+ T cell functionality.”

Dr. Beckmann adds that one of those regulators, TBX21, is a promising therapeutic target because it serves as a master coordinator of the transition of CD8+ T cells from effective to exhausted.

Mount Sinai’s work on MIS-C represents the first gene-expression study from the hospital’s COVID-19 Biobank. Created through the work of a volunteer team of more than 100 nurses, doctors, and researchers, the repository serves as the backbone of Mount Sinai’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 research. The team has collected blood samples from several hundred COVID-19 patients (including “longitudinal” or multiple samples from the same person) admitted to Mount Sinai hospitals which, in turn, have generated a diverse set of molecular data yielding invaluable insights into better understanding and new therapeutic approaches to the disease.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nature Communications, Aug-2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Children's Health Immunology Infectious Diseases Coronavirus Nature (journal)
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 MIS-C Immune System Children Pediatrics Inflamatory Disease Mount Sinai Health System
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6161
10-Aug-2021 10:40 AM EDT
Mount Sinai Researchers Find Important Clue to Rare Inflammatory Disease in Children Following COVID-19 Infection
 Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai researchers have found an important clue to a rare but serious aftereffect of COVID-19 in children, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 11-Aug-2021 5:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 10-Aug-2021 5:20 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 11-Aug-2021 5:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Aug-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Global eradication of COVID-19 probably feasible, and more so than for polio, say public health experts
 BMJ

The global eradication of COVID-19 is probably feasible, and more so than it is for polio, although considerably less so than it was for smallpox, suggests a comparative score of technical, sociopolitical, and economic factors for all three infections, published in the online journal BMJ Global Health.

Comment
Newswise: Vaccine Hesitancy and Pregnancy: @UCSDHealth expert on why you should get the COVID-19 shot
Released: 10-Aug-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Vaccine Hesitancy and Pregnancy: @UCSDHealth expert on why you should get the COVID-19 shot
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded ask-a-scientist-should-i-consider-getting-vaccinated-against-covid-19
VIDEO
Released: 10-Aug-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Ask a Scientist: Should I consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19?
 Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

Ask a Scientist: Should I consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

Comment
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit
Released: 10-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johns Hopkins Medicine has launched an online education toolkit that houses printable materials about COVID-19. The toolkit is intended to improve access for communities that traditionally have challenges accessing health information.

Comment
Released: 10-Aug-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Human-Dog Relationship during the First COVID-19 Lockdown in Italy
 Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The isolation and abrupt interruption of social contacts and interpersonal affective relationships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have triggered greater fragility and uncertainty in people and this condition has also had repercussions in the human-dog relationship.

Comment
Released: 10-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Nationwide Clinical Study Expands Platform to Test Medications to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19
 Duke Clinical Research Institute

A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute has expanded its testing platform to evaluate three repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Repurposed medications are those already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for other indications.

Comment
Newswise: Your COVID-19 Facemask May Also Be Protecting You from Allergies
Released: 10-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Your COVID-19 Facemask May Also Be Protecting You from Allergies
 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)

The end of summer means the beginning of fall allergy season. But you’ve probably already got at least one protective measure in place: your COVID-19 mask.

Comment
Newswise: Young, Healthy Woman Suffers Brain Inflammation after Mild COVID-19 Infection
Released: 9-Aug-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Young, Healthy Woman Suffers Brain Inflammation after Mild COVID-19 Infection
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health physicians describe first known case of young, healthy adult experiencing central nervous system inflammation due to COVID-19, but without cognitive impairment.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6161

close
1.15036