Newswise — (New York, NY – February 13, 2023) – The Arnhold Institute for Global Health at Mount Sinai has received $8 million from the Arnhold Foundation, enabling doctors, researchers, and students to advance its already-strong base of clinical education programs, training, research, and care services to address the world’s leading health issues and improve global health systems.

“I am thrilled that the Arnhold family has generously reinvested in our vision and mission to serve the world’s most vulnerable people through the development of equitable, long-lasting global health partnerships,” said Rachel C. Vreeman, MD, MS, Chair of Global Health and Health System Design at Icahn Mount Sinai and Director of the Arnhold Institute. “We look forward to expanding our partnership models and continuing to build programs that are lasting, impactful, and driven by community input.”

John Arnhold, a Trustee for the Arnhold Foundation, said, “The Arnhold Institute for Global Health was established to develop and scale important health solutions for the people who need them most. Those solutions are best designed and built amidst those who are to benefit from them. Dr. Vreeman and her team have developed collaborative partnerships with exemplary organizations on the ground to make that happen. This work has great promise. We’re delighted and grateful to be able to support it.”

The Institute will continue offering education and research in global health issues and further collaboration among physicians, scientists, and trainees from Mount Sinai with organizations from around the world including other academic medical institutions, health systems, government partners, and community-based organizations in developing nations.

“The Arnhold Institute for Global Health is improving health and health outcomes for diverse communities in the United States and abroad through innovations in health care practice, delivery, and systems, and collaborations with community and governmental partners to improve global health. Our mission is to advance science, medicine, and health care delivery for the benefit of humanity, and the work of the Institute furthers this mission,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System. “The global pandemic has revealed vast health inequities across nations and communities and we have unprecedented opportunity to bring scalable solutions that improve global health and make all lives better. We thank the Arnhold family for their commitment to this important effort.”

The Institute’s current work includes programs to assist more than 40 community health workers in supporting newborns and their parents in Nepal; lifelong, holistic HIV treatments for more than 15,000 children and adolescents in Kenya; and scaling a care model and approaches—including nurse training—to treat high blood pressure and depression in rural Ghana. Experts from the Arnhold Institute are also a part of a Mount Sinai team working with the Government of Guyana to advise it on public health strategy.

Stateside and locally, the Arnhold Institute is a part of the New York City Partnership, a collaboration with NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and Queens to engage in health care improvements, education, training, and research to address and meet the needs of local communities. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, the two health systems formed COVID-19 Unit for Research at Elmhurst (CURE-19) to support and conduct collaborative, interdisciplinary COVID-19 research to address root causes of health disparities throughout New York City. Last year, Mount Sinai and NYC Health + Hospitals also launched the HoPE Program, or Helping Promote Birth Equity Through Community-Based Doula Care, which provides free, community-based doula support to any pregnant person seeking care at either Elmhurst or Queens hospitals.

The Arnhold Institute for Global Health was founded in 2014 with support from The Mulago Foundation and the Arnhold Foundation, which advocates for health care, the environment, education, and international affairs. Through partnerships, the Institute has supported more than 52,000 local health care providers. Collectively, these partnerships have supported health care for 12.5 million people across three continents.

