Newswise — As the pandemic wanes in the minds of many in New York and throughout the country, health care workers continue the essential work of caring for patients with COVID-19 and other health issues. To celebrate these unsung heroes, Mount Sinai Health System has launched a video series that captures the pride and dedication of individuals—many in unassuming roles—who chose a long-term career in health care. Titled Faces of Care, this new video series drives home that all workers, including the unseen ones on the front lines, play an integral role in delivering safe, high-quality, seamless care.

The first set of the eight video series features employees at Mount Sinai Morningside who are responsible for everything from sterilizing instruments to repairing machines large and small. The videos give the viewer a glimpse of the employees’ world by painting an in-depth and detailed picture of their day-to-day work life.

The first video features Sanford Lapsley, a high-pressure boiler operating engineer who is part of a team that works on the hospital’s roof and boiler room 24 hours a day ensuring the delivery of steam used for humidification, heat, and sterilizing instruments, all vital to patient care. Watch Mr. Lapsley’s story here.

Common themes in each story are pride, duty, and passion for contributions to the larger mission of saving lives and caring for patients and families. Mount Sinai partnered with director/filmmaker Sean O'Neill to create these moving testaments.

Faces of Care features:

Sanford Lapsley, High-Pressure Boiler Operating Engineer

Leahcim Francis, Central Sterile Technician

Joseph McSherry, Mechanic Foreman

Hilary Bogart, Speech Language Pathologist

Edgardo Valentin, Environmental Services, Waste Removal

Sehar Khan, PET CT Technologist

Douglas Burgos, Patient Representative

Marita Cuenca, Laboratory Technologist

To learn more about the series and to view all the episodes, visit https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/films/faces-of-care.

