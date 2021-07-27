Coronavirus News Source

mRNA Vaccinations vs COVID-19 Risk in Teens – Vaccinations are Safer

Case Western Reserve University researchers demonstrate comparative risk
Case Western Reserve University
27-Jul-2021 11:45 AM EDT, by Case Western Reserve University
favorite_border

Cleveland – Case Western Reserve University researchers have demonstrated that the risk for myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation) among male teens (12-17) diagnosed with COVID-19 is nearly 6 times higher than their combined risk following first and second doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.   

The risk for myocarditis/pericarditis among girls (ages 12-17) is 21 times greater from COVID-19 than from vaccines.

“Comparative risk can complicate decisions for parents in such highly charged health debates. But our study shows that for parents concerned for their teens about myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation), the safer choice is vaccination,” said Mendel E. Singer, PhD, MPH, associate professor, and vice chair for education in the Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Singer and his colleagues made their paper public through medRxiv on July 27, 2021. Note: The paper is not peer-reviewed but is based on readily available data.  Link here.

This study is based on electronic health records pulled from aggregated data across 48 large US health systems within the TriNetX Research Network. The authors pulled data to match demographics of patients highlighted in recent stories about vaccine side effects in male teens, ages 12-17, from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) with reported mRNA vaccine adverse reactions. 

Data from more than 6,800 males, ages 12-17 (diagnosed with COVID-19) matches the demographics of patients (males, ages 12-17) from VAERS reports that have caused concern. The authors also pulled data on females, ages 12-17 (diagnosed with COVID-19), with a sample size of 7,300 from the TriNetX database. 

“I am a pediatrician and a father, and like many parents, I was concerned,” said co-author David Kaelber, MD, PhD, MPH, Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and Chief Medical Information Officer, MetroHealth System, Cleveland, Ohio.

“Even with our calculations made to qualify possible gaps in the data from this large dataset, our findings still point to a higher risk of myocarditis/pericarditis among teens who get COVID-19,” said Kaelber. “Based on our findings, on my daughter’s 12th birthday, we went to get her a COVID-19 vaccination to be sure she is protected, and to protect other members of our family. With the highly contagious Delta variant going around, and the new school year around the corner, this is a good time for parents to be reassured that vaccination is safer for their kids than getting COVID-19.”

Study co-author Ira B. Taub, MD, echoes his colleagues’ sentiments. “I am a pediatric cardiologist and have been asked for guidance from concerned parents. Our findings point to higher risk from COVID-19,  and our study only looks at one condition – heart inflammation. There are other consequences from getting COVID-19, including the risk that teens can carry the disease to vulnerable family members. I emphasize as well that vaccination is safer than getting COVID-19.”  Taub is a pediatric cardiologist with Akron Children’s Hospital Heart Center in Akron, Ohio.   

 

About the study:

The full methods section can be found in the paper when it runs on MedRxIV.

In summary:

  • This study drew from more than 6,800 health records for male teens with COVID-19 diagnosis and myocarditis/pericarditis following that diagnosis. Risk was calculated considering possible gaps in the data and for a comparison at the rate of cases per million.
  • Data regarding female teens included records for more than 7,300 female teens (12-17) looking for similar comparisons and computed at the rate of cases per million.

Limitations:

Singer notes that studies from large data sources have comparable limitations.

  • Data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) do not necessarily represent consistent imaging or diagnoses codes across all facilities/practices reporting adverse vaccination reactions.
  • Data drawn from TriNetX Research Network do not necessarily reflect consistent imaging capabilities, positive COVID-19 testing protocols, or consistent tracking of patients across all encounters with participating facilities/practices.

 

Contact:  Paula Darte: [email protected] or 216.870.6323

# # #

About Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing, and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,700 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Children's Health Infectious Diseases Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Vaccine Teens COVID -19 covid 19 and kids
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6073
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Rutgers ER Expert Available to Discuss CDC’s Anticipated New Mask Rules
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Newswise: Who Lives, Who Dies, and How and Why?
22-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Who Lives, Who Dies, and How and Why?
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

In a world dealing with the worst public health crisis in a century, the current U.S. system for tracking deaths suffers from organizational, political and procedural flaws that actually put public health and safety at risk, and requires significant updates and reform to solve the problems laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term
Released: 27-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT
California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term
 California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Behind the COVID-19 Diagnostic for Testing Hundreds of People at a Time
 The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation

Hertz Fellow Cameron Myhrvold and colleagues are advancing research that started long before the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
T cell response not critical for immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 or recovery from COVID-19
 American Society for Microbiology (ASM)

New research conducted in monkeys reveals that T cells are not critical for the recovery of primates from acute COVID-19 infections.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:45 AM EDT
mRNA Vaccinations vs COVID-19 Risk in Teens – Vaccinations are Safer
 Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University researchers have demonstrated that the risk for myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation) among male teens (12-17) diagnosed with COVID-19 is nearly 6 times higher than their combined risk following first and second doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The risk for myocarditis/pericarditis among girls (ages 12-17) is 21 times greater from COVID-19 than from vaccines.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 9:45 AM EDT
Twitter Study Tracks Early Days of COVID-19 Pandemic in U.S.
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York studied Twitter communications to understand the societal impact of COVID-19 in the United States during the early days of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 9:45 AM EDT
A First Report of COVID-19 Orbital Involvement Is Reported in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery
 Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott

A severe skin infection in the orbital area (around the eye) may represent an unusual complication of COVID-19, according to a patient report published in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Comment
Newswise: “Baiya Vaccine” from Chula — a Testament of Thai Mastery — Coming this September
Released: 27-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
“Baiya Vaccine” from Chula — a Testament of Thai Mastery — Coming this September
 Chulalongkorn University

Chula Pharmacy prepares to test “Baiya Vaccine” a Thai vaccine against COVID–19 by “Baiya Phytofarm“, a Chula startup. The vaccines have been produced at the first plant in Asia that manufactures plant–based vaccines for humans. Clinical trials with volunteers and the research for the second–generation vaccine to fight the virus variants are to commence in September 2021.

Comment
Newswise: Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant
Released: 27-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant
 West Virginia University

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6073

close
2.03839