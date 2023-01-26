Newswise — As its 11th-anniversary approaches, the National Primate Research Center of Thailand Chulalongkorn University (NPRCT-CU) and the Primates Enterprise Co., Ltd. are pleased to announce two events in February 2023:

1️. The NPRCT-CU SYMPOSIUM, under the theme “Roles of non-human primates on drug and vaccine development during the COVID-19 era”, will be held during 18-19 February 2023 at the Mandarin BC Room, 1st floor, Mandarin Samyan Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand.

The symposium will cover five topics:

Progress and Innovation for Drug and Vaccine Development on Infectious Diseases

Progress and Innovation for Drug and Vaccine Development on Noncommunicable Diseases

Monkey Shortage During the COVID-19 Pandemic: What is the Benefit for Thailand?

Progress and Innovation on Infectious and Non-Communicable Disease Research (poster presentation)

Thailand Non-clinical Testing Services Under OECD-GLP Network

2️. NPRCT’s 11th Anniversary and the official opening ceremony of the Primates Enterprise Co., Ltd. will be organized on 20 February 2023 at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand, Chulalongkorn University, Kaeng Khoi District, Saraburi, Thailand.

For more information and to register for the symposium in advance, visit https://nprct-cu-symposium2023.com/.

For further inquiries, please feel free to contact Dr. Voon-Ching Lim at (+66) 2218 9473 or e-mail: [email protected].