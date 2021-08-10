Coronavirus News Source

Duke Clinical Research Institute

Nationwide Clinical Study Expands Platform to Test Medications to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

Web and phone-based enrollment allows people anywhere in the United States diagnosed with COVID-19 as outpatients to help test potential COVID-19 treatments without leaving home
10-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT, by Duke Clinical Research Institute
favorite_border

Newswise — Durham, N.C. (Aug. 10, 2021) – A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute has expanded its testing platform to evaluate three repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Repurposed medications are those already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for other indications.

“We have treatments for people with severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for hospitalization or death, but they are complex to administer,” said Adrian Hernandez, M.D., the study’s administrative principal investigator and executive director of the DCRI. “Currently, there are no approved prescription medications that can be easily given at home to treat mild-to-moderate symptoms of the virus early in its course to prevent worsening of COVID-19.”

ACTIV-6, “The Randomized Trial to Evaluate Efficacy of Repurposed Medications,” is a nationwide double-blind study expected to enroll nearly 15,000 participants from across the United States through its website, https://activ6study.org, and call center, 833-385-1880. The study is now testing these repurposed medications:

  • Ivermectin, used to treat parasitic infections;
  • Fluticasone, an inhaled steroid commonly prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and
  • Fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), often prescribed for depression.

Hernandez noted the study will continue to add medications over time. “The medications studied in ACTIV-6 have shown potential for treating COVID-19 in the outpatient setting, but they need to be evaluated in a larger, more rigorous and randomized clinical trial to determine efficacy and safety,” he said.

To be eligible, participants must be 30 years old or older, have had a positive COVID-19 test within the past 10 days, and have at least two symptoms of the illness for seven days or less. Symptoms include fatigue, difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, nasal symptoms, and/or new loss of sense of taste or smell.

People can participate from anywhere in the United States, and medications are shipped at no cost. Participation involves taking the medication and keeping track of symptoms over 90 days through online surveys.

“Speeding enrollment in the ACTIV-6 study is of critical importance as the pandemic evolves and highly transmissible variants appear throughout the nation and around the world,” said Susanna Naggie, M.D., the DCRI principal investigator overseeing the coordinating center. “The study will yield valuable data on whether repurposed medications can help address the unmet public health need for people experiencing mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms.”

The study is part of the National Institutes of Health-funded Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) led by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. The DCRI serves as the study’s coordinating center, partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center as the study’s data coordinating center.

The study is leveraging the infrastructure of PCORnet®, the National Patient-Centered Clinical Research Network, supported by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, and the Trial Innovation Network, a collaborative initiative within the NCATS Clinical and Translational Science Awards Program that helps address critical roadblocks in clinical trials and accelerate the translation of novel interventions into life-saving therapies.

 

# # #

 

 

 

 

About the Duke Clinical Research Institute

The DCRI, part of the Duke University School of Medicine, is the largest academic clinical research organization in the world. Our mission is to develop, share, and implement knowledge that improves global health through innovative clinical research. The institute conducts multinational clinical trials, manages major national patient registries, and performs landmark outcomes research. The DCRI is a pioneer in cardiovascular and pediatric clinical research, and conducts groundbreaking clinical research across multiple other therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, neuroscience, respiratory medicine, and nephrology. The DCRI is also involved with ACTIV studies, serving as the U.S. coordinating center for ACTIV-1, a COVID-19 master protocol study testing immune modulators, and participating in ACTIV-4, which is examining optimal use of oral anticoagulants to prevent COVID-19-associated blood clots. The DCRI also serves as the coordinating center for major clinical research programs, such as the Environmental Influences On Child Health (ECHO) program, the Antibacterial Resistance Leadership Group (ARLG), the NIH Health Care Systems Research Collaboratory, and the Pediatric Trials Network (PTN).

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Clinical Trials
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Pharmaceuticals Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 COVID therapeutics Clinical Trial
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6157
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit
Released: 10-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Medicine Engages Community Members with COVID-19 Education Toolkit
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johns Hopkins Medicine has launched an online education toolkit that houses printable materials about COVID-19. The toolkit is intended to improve access for communities that traditionally have challenges accessing health information.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 11-Aug-2021 5:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 10-Aug-2021 10:40 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 11-Aug-2021 5:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Aug-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Human-Dog Relationship during the First COVID-19 Lockdown in Italy
 Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The isolation and abrupt interruption of social contacts and interpersonal affective relationships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have triggered greater fragility and uncertainty in people and this condition has also had repercussions in the human-dog relationship.

Comment
Released: 10-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Nationwide Clinical Study Expands Platform to Test Medications to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19
 Duke Clinical Research Institute

A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute has expanded its testing platform to evaluate three repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Repurposed medications are those already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for other indications.

Comment
Newswise: Your COVID-19 Facemask May Also Be Protecting You from Allergies
Released: 10-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Your COVID-19 Facemask May Also Be Protecting You from Allergies
 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)

The end of summer means the beginning of fall allergy season. But you’ve probably already got at least one protective measure in place: your COVID-19 mask.

Comment
Newswise: Young, Healthy Woman Suffers Brain Inflammation after Mild COVID-19 Infection
Released: 9-Aug-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Young, Healthy Woman Suffers Brain Inflammation after Mild COVID-19 Infection
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health physicians describe first known case of young, healthy adult experiencing central nervous system inflammation due to COVID-19, but without cognitive impairment.

Comment
Released: 9-Aug-2021 3:35 PM EDT
单克隆抗体让COVID-19患者避免住院治疗
 Mayo Clinic

在一项大规模的观察性研究中，妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic)的研究人员发现，采用分别给予两种单克隆抗体的疗法有助于感染COVID-19（2019冠状病毒病）的高风险患者避免住院治疗。

Comment
Released: 9-Aug-2021 3:30 PM EDT
الأجسام المضادة أحادية النسيلة تساعد مرضى فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) على تجنب دخول المستشفى
 Mayo Clinic

في دراسة رصدية كبيرة، أثبت باحثو مايو كلينك أن اثنين من الأجسام المضادة أحادية النسيلة التي تُعطى بشكل منفصل قد ساعدت في منع المرضى مرتفعي الخطورة من دخول المستشفى والذين كانوا قد أصيبوا بفيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

Comment
Released: 9-Aug-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Os anticorpos monoclonais ajudam os pacientes com COVID-19 a evitar a hospitalização
 Mayo Clinic

Em um grande estudo observacional, os pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic mostraram que dois anticorpos monoclonais administrados separadamente ajudaram a prevenir a hospitalização em pacientes de alto risco que foram infectados com COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 9-Aug-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Anticuerpos monoclonales ayudan a evitar hospitalizaciones en pacientes con COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

En un gran estudio observacional, los investigadores de Mayo Clinic demostraron que dos anticuerpos monoclonales administrados separadamente ayudaron a evitar hospitalizaciones en pacientes de alto riesgo e infectados con la COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6157

close
1.40134